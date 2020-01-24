FRC's Patrina Mosley to Speak at National Pro-Life Summit 2020

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrina Mosley, FRC's Director of Life, Culture, and Women's Advocacy will speak at the National Pro-Life Summit on January 25, 2020. Mosley will participate in a panel titled, "How Defunding Planned Parenthood Impacts the Black Community," alongside fellow pro-life advocates Christina Bennett from the Family Institute of Connecticut, Ryan Bomberger from the Radiance Foundation, and Elizabeth Parker from Students for Life of America.

Mosley will be available for interview after the panel. To schedule an interview with her, please contact media@frc.org. Press can register for the event here. To watch the livestream of the event, visit: www.prolifesummit.org.

WHO: Patrina Mosley, FRC's Director of Life, Culture, and Women's Advocacy, will speak alongside other pro-life advocates.

WHAT: A panel discussion on "How Defunding Planned Parenthood Impacts the Black Community" as part of the National Pro-Life Summit 2020.

WHEN: The panel is scheduled for 10:35 am ET on January 25, 2020.

WHERE: Mosley will speak in the "University DC" room at Catholic University. Those who cannot attend in person can watch the livestream here.

SOURCE Family Research Council

