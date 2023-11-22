FRC's Statement Regarding Newly Released CDC Abortion Data

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new data showing abortions increased by five percent between 2020-2021. Family Research Council's Director of the Center for Human Dignity, Mary Szoch, released the following statement in reaction:

"From 2020-2021, the number of abortions increased by five percent. This means that the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision giving elected officials the power to protect unborn children from abortion came at the time when unborn children's lives were most at risk. The time to protect the unborn is now! Additionally, this data shows that 56 percent of abortions occurred using the dangerous chemical abortion drug, mifepristone. While every abortion is tragic because it ends the life of an unborn child, abortions using the abortion drug, mifepristone, are especially horrific because of the great risk they pose to the mother's health, and sometimes her life, as well. The CDC data shows that six women and 625,978 unborn babies lost their lives from legal and induced abortion. This number is undoubtedly an underreporting. It is devastating, as each of these women and each of these babies have incalculable dignity and worth. Let us pray for the day when no unborn child and no mother is targeted by the abortion industry."

SOURCE Family Research Council