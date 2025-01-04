FRC's Tony Perkins, Governor Jeff Landry, & Christian Leaders to Hold Sunday 'Prayer for the Nation' Broadcast Following New Orleans Attack

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. CT, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, a Louisiana resident and former state representative, will hold a one-hour broadcast "Pray for the Nation" in response to the terrorist attack in New Orleans. Christian leaders including Pastor Carter Conlon, Pastor Jack Hibbs, Michele Bachmann, Dr. David Goza, Troy Miller, and Pastor Art Reyes will also be a part of the prayer event. Mike Clark, a chaplain with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association who has been in New Orleans ministering to those affected by the attack, will join the broadcast to pray.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry: "The terrorist attack on New Year's morning is a tragic reminder of the evil in this world that seeks to steal, kill, and destroy. We are thankful for the men and women in uniform who protect us; please join us in praying for their safety and their ability to thwart these heinous acts of terror. We also lift up the victims of this attack and their families."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins: "America must pray! We need God's protective hand upon our cities and our nation. Having worked in law enforcement and anti-terrorism, I know the difficulty of confronting an ideology determined to kill and destroy. As the Psalmist wrote in Psalm 127, which Benjamin Franklin quoted at the Constitutional Convention, 'Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it; unless the Lord guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain.' Pray that our nation turns to the Lord so He may guard our cities and our country."

WHO: Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council

Jeff Landry, Governor of Louisiana

Dr. Mike Clark, Strategic Chaplain Coordinator, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Carter Conlon, General Overseer, Times Square Church

Michele Bachmann, Dean, Regent University School of Government

Dr. David Goza, Senior Pastor, Jefferson Baptist Church

Troy Miller, President & CEO, National Religious Broadcasters

Art Reyes, Senior Pastor, Calvary Chapel Downey

Jack Hibbs, Senior Pastor, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills

What: Pray for the Nation

When: 6:00 -- 7:00 p.m. Central Time

Sunday, January 5, 2025

Where to watch: FRC's Stand Firm app

NRB TV Network (DirecTV Channel 378)

Real Life Network

SOURCE Family Research Council