FRC's Tony Perkins' Statement on Hawley-Harshbarger Bill to Strip Approval for Abortion Drug

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Sen. Josh Hawley held a press conference to highlight a bill that would circumvent the Food and Drug Administration's slow walk of its review of its approval for the abortion drug mifepristone. If enacted, the bill—which Representative Harshbarger, a pharmacist, plans to introduce this week in the House—would withdraw approval of mifepristone, removing it from the market and would provide a private right of action for women who have been harmed by the FDA's negligence to sue for damages.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins commented on the bill:

"If the FDA will not properly regulate this dangerous drug, then Congress must act to protect women and unborn children from it. The Biden-era policy that enabled the abortion industry to adopt an "Amazon-style" model—shipping abortion drugs directly to doorsteps across America, even into states where unborn life is protected has contributed to a dramatic increase in the killing of unborn children following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, rather than the decrease many expected. I strongly support Senator Hawley's efforts to uphold the rights of states, protect unborn children, and safeguard the health of mothers," Perkins concluded.

Mary Szoch, FRC's Director of the Center for Human Dignity also remarked:

"Mifepristone is unlike any other drug approved by the FDA. Instead of restoring and promoting health, mifepristone was approved to kill an innocent child. Moreover, the politically motivated process that resulted in the FDA's approval of the drug failed to conduct sufficient testing to ensure the safety of those taking it. The results have been tragic. This drug leaves women alone and in pain as they face the devastating reality that what the abortionists promised was just a clump of cells is clearly their visibly recognizable dead unborn child. While enduring this trauma, women are tasked with assessing whether the excruciating pain and bleeding they are experiencing is normal or is the sign of a life-threatening emergency, and in fact, the most recent studies show that more than 10 percent of women who have used mifepristone experience a serious complication. The FDA must do better. The approval of this drug should be revoked."

FRC also recently published a resource detailing mifepristone's history and the known harms it has caused, to learn more please see: www.frc.org/mifepristonetimeline

