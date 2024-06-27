FRC's Tony Perkins' Statement on Idaho v. U.S.

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court failed to uphold the right of Idaho to protect the unborn in the case of Idaho v. U.S. The case was a challenge to an Idaho law which "prohibits abortions unless necessary to prevent a pregnant woman's death."

Perkins commented:

"The Supreme Court's decision not to decide the fate of Idaho's pro-life law makes it clear that protecting the life of unborn children will not be left to the states. The Biden administration falsely claimed that Idaho's duly enacted pro-life law ran afoul of the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act and, therefore, under the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, needed to be struck down. The Court did not take that step, but they failed to uphold the right of Idaho to protect the unborn."

SOURCE Family Research Council