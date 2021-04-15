Freadom Announces 100 Best Places To Read In America

CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freadom, the premiere purpose-driven social enterprise lifestyle brand dedicating 100% of net profits towards transformative literacy initiatives, proudly announces their first photo contest, 100 Best Places to Read in America. The image-driven social media campaign celebrates readers, booklovers and literacy-advocates nationwide encouraging them to not only share their favorite reading spots, but to raise awareness for Freadom's ongoing mission to promote the vital need for literacy throughout the United States.

"Our brand was built to address illiteracy--one of the driving causes related to inequality in our country," says Freadom Founder and CEO Brian Floriani. "We want to support literacy initiatives that innovatively bridge the gap in underserved communities, and raise awareness of the literacy crisis gripping America. 100 Best Places to Read in America showcases the importance and fun that reading has on all of our lives."

To participate, simply take a picture of yourself or someone you know reading in a favorite place, include a brief caption on why this place is meaningful, then upload it here. Top images will be featured across Freadom's social media channels and website through July 16, 2021. A panel of judges will review and determine the top 100 submissions, which will be announced on July 23, 2021. Freadom is also encouraging audiences to vote for their favorite image via their Instagram page here, and the one with the most votes will be named People's Choice. Each entry receives a four-pack of custom designed Freadom stickers and the top 100 images will win a $50 gift card to be used for Freadom swag. The People's Choice photo will receive a $500 Freadom gift card and a $500 airline travel voucher.

Freadom works closely with strategic partners to design and produce high-quality apparel and products. In response to what is an obvious funding gap in our communities to support literacy programs, Freadom has set two primary, audacious goals: to dedicate 100% of net profits to bold literacy initiatives across the country and to generate $100 million annually for literacy. Freadom has identified four charter beneficiary partners to date, including Little Free Library, READ Alliance, Reading Partners and Bernie's Book Bank in Chicago, with the goal of expanding beneficiaries and replicating their model nationwide.

"I guess I consider myself a literacy entrepreneur as I've seen firsthand the profound impact that not being able to read proficiently can have on someone, which is why I founded Freadom – to help bold and effective literacy initiatives scale more quickly and in a more sustainable way," added Floriani, "We believe equality begins with literacy and directly correlates to being able to fully access and participate in all that our country has to offer. We're working to ignite the fight for literacy by offering unique products and apparel to support meaningful change for all."

To learn more about Freadom, their partners and the cause, please visit www.freadomusa.com.

ABOUT FREADOM

Freadom is a purpose-driven, for-profit lifestyle brand that was established in late 2020 by Brian Floriani, who is also the founder of the nonprofit organization Bernie's Book Bank in Chicago. Freadom collaborates with partners to design and produce high-quality, responsibly made apparel and products, while maintaining focus on an enterprise that is working to solve a root cause of inequality in our society - illiteracy. Freadom has the audacious goal of investing $100 Million to literacy initiatives annually by giving 100% of Freadom's net profits to support promising and bold literacy programs throughout America.

