Freaks of Nature, A New Performance-Driven Skincare Brand Co-Founded by Kelly Slater, Launches First Products Designed For The Outdoor Athlete With An Emphasis On Barrier Protection

Freaks of Nature is catering to outdoor enthusiasts + athletes with a hi-tech personal care system backed by science.

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, age-defying biohacker, surfing legend, and passionate ocean conservationist Kelly Slater , officially launches a new skincare brand, Freaks of Nature. Freaks of Nature, a Squared Circles ™ company, introduces a leading-edge clean, high performing skincare products for the outdoor athlete inspired by Mother Nature. Additional investors include Mike Meldman, Co-Founder of Casamigos tequila and Founder of Discovery Land, and actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill.

Source: Freaks of Nature

In an Outdoor Athlete consumer survey commissioned by the Squared Circles team, results found there is a growing generation of outdoor athletes on a quest to optimize their whole body health with 78% specifically seeking products that optimize the health of their skin barrier and 95% seeking a skincare brand formulated specifically for their needs. Created for the outdoor enthusiast, the new line is formulated with innovative, bio-engineered ingredients made to withstand harsh conditions - from wind, sun exposure, heat and sweat, to pollution - while promoting a healthy and balanced skin microbiome.

"My entire career I've been looking for products that are engineered for performance and built for me as a professional athlete, but that are not detrimental to my body or the planet," said Kelly Slater, co-founder of Freaks of Nature. "With Freaks of Nature, we've finally cracked that code, enabling athletes to go harder at their sport for longer."

Combining hi-tech form with function, Freaks of Nature is investing in the latest developments in biomimicry with two highly innovative products that work together as a holistic system to prioritize athletes' unique needs:

Deeper Dive Moisturizer, $48 A high-tech natural moisturizing serum gel to build your barrier and balance the skin microbiome with a novel post-biotic bacillus ferment with a prebiotic effect, to enhance the skin microbiome and brown algae extract to boost collagen and hydrate the skin.

Daily Defender Sunscreen, $35 An essential SPF30 mineral sunscreen with plant-based water resistance and formulated with B-Silk™, biofabricated vegan spider silk, a microbiome-friendly biofilm to create an extra layer of protection against environmental stressors.



"The outdoor athlete is the ultimate embodiment of what we call at Squared Circles the Conscious Maximalist™ consumer," said Lukas Derksen, co-founder of Squared Circles. "A highly discerning audience who will refuse to compromise on product performance or sustaining the planet. Freaks of Nature™ clearly delivers on both."

Freaks of Nature uses nature as their inspiration and collaborates with best-in-class partners to biosynthesize high-performing ingredients to create the ultimate products for the active consumer, including bio-fabricated Squalane, B-Silk and a postbiotic bacillus ferment. These ingredients help to increase bacterial diversity and improve the skin barrier function - both vital factors for a healthy skin microbiome. Additionally, all packaging is consciously designed. We created the first airless pump with 100% upcycled, ocean-bound plastic in collaboration with Oceanworks, a plastic action platform providing chain-of-custody assurance and material traceability.

Freaks of Nature is available for purchase at www.freaksofnature.com . To learn more, please visit www.freaksofnature.com or follow us on Instagram @freaksofnature___.

About Freaks of Nature:

Freaks of Nature is the ultimate skin-health brand formulated specifically for the needs of outdoor athletes. Co-founded by age-defying biohacker, surfing legend, and passionate ocean conservationist Kelly Slater, we've pioneered the world's cleanest and highest-performing products to strengthen and protect the skin barrier — allowing athletes to attain their peak potential. We use nature as our laboratory and inspiration to develop unique formulations with biosynthesized and natural ingredients that can withstand extreme conditions — from wind, sun exposure, heat and sweat, to pollution — while nurturing a healthy and balanced skin microbiome.

About Squared Circles:

Squared Circles is a consumer-first venture studio, co-founded by Osman Khan, Alexander Gilkes and Lukas Derksen, whose companies reside at the intersection of science and culture, redesigning everyday consumer products to be better for you and for the plant. Squared Circles is backed by the likes of L Catterton, Regeneration.VC and David Bonderman.

SOURCE Freaks of Nature