f'real Celebrates 20 Years of Delicious Innovation with Birthday Cake Batter Milkshake

EMERYVILLE. Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Have your cake and drink it too! f'real foods is celebrating its 20th birthday milestone by offering a Birthday Cake Batter Milkshake for a limited time launching this week nationwide. f'real shakes and smoothies are a blend-it-yourself treat available in over 24,000 locations worldwide, including convenience stores, restaurants, college campuses, movie theaters, military bases, and more. With the touch of a button, consumers blend their own frozen treat in about a minute.

f’real foods is offering a Birthday Cake Batter Milkshake to celebrate its 20th birthday.
Demand for Birthday Cake flavor is strongest among Gen Z consumers, which is a target audience for f'real. Made with real milk, the special edition Birthday Cake Batter Milkshake evokes childhood memories of eating cake batter straight from the bowl. Nostalgic Birthday Cake is a well-liked and recognizable flavor. According to a 2023 SNAP Datassentials study, 96% of consumers know what Birthday Cake is, 88% have tried the flavor, and 71% like or love Birthday Cake.

The first f'real blender was installed in Tulsa, OK, in 2003. Since then, f'real has sold over 500 million milkshakes worldwide. Founder Jim Farrell, an engineer and milkshake lover, recognized the time and hassle required for operators to make a milkshake. After years of work in his garage, he developed the innovative f'real self-serve blender. The design evolved over the years, and when f'real foods joined the Rich Products Corporation in 2012, the blend-it-yourself machines were in 9,000 convenience stores and foodservice locations in the U.S. and Canada. Today, f'real is available in over 24,000 c-stores, foodservice areas, and college campuses across the globe.

The f'real turnkey self-serve program enables retailers to offer delicious, refreshing shakes and smoothies without adding labor. Consumers simply "Pick" a flavor from the freezer, "Peel" off the lid, and "Place" their cup in the blender, where they choose their favorite thickness. Operators can offer up to seven delicious core milkshake flavors that are made with real milk, three smoothies made with real fruit and less added sugar, plus limited-edition flavors released each year. The suggested retail price for each 12-ounce f'real is $3.99.

The Birthday Cake Batter limited time flavor will satisfy the multitude of consumers requesting it on f'real social media pages. The brand has offered a Cake Batter flavor in the past, including for the brand's 10th birthday, and it was wildly popular. Most f'real limited time flavors are available for three to six months.

Earlier this summer, the f'real brand launched an extensive integrated marketing program. The "Discover Your f'real" campaign, which runs through October, encourages Gen Zers and Millennials to cool off with a shake or smoothie by enticing them to visit freal.com/finder so they can locate retailers nearby that offer a f'real machine. The campaign has helped boost f'real website traffic by 30% over last summer.

To generate additional buzz, the epic f'real College Truck Tour rolled onto eight campuses across the Southeast Sept. 5-19. Students enjoyed free f'real shakes and smoothies, plus free merchandise including t-shirts, hats, socks, stickers, and reusable straws.

To complement the self-serve blender, f'real launched an innovative B7 blender designed for quick-service and fast-casual restaurants.  This behind-the-counter, turnkey solution enables restaurants to add delicious milkshakes and smoothies to menus without increasing labor.

Learn more about f'real milkshakes and smoothies at freal.com.

