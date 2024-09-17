f'real Shakes Up Fan-loved Chocolate Blends With New Limited Edition Oat Shake

Choco Choco Chip Oat Shake provides a blend-it-yourself chocolate-packed escape

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- f'real, the makers of on-the-go, blend-it-yourself milkshakes and smoothies, today announced the launch of the Choco Choco Chip Oat Shake - a limited-edition chocolatey frozen blend of delightful plant-based oat milk and rich chocolate chips. Available starting Sept. 30 at retailers nationwide, the alternative blend is the first flavor made with non-dairy oat milk to join f'real's lineup of frozen novelty beverages made from honest ingredients for on-the-go enjoyment.

The Choco Choco Chip Oat Shake, provides a new way for consumers to choose their chill based on their lifestyle and taste preferences, while still enjoying the indulgent chocolate flavors they crave. Chill, extra tasty and oh-so-satisfying, the new flavor is made with a blend of smooth oat milk, real cacao and crunchy, rich chocolate chips. With three thickness options, shakes are blended to consumers' liking in about 60 seconds providing a chocolate packed escape that is made for "Oat-Tok."

"With chocolate being one of the most popular flavors amongst f'real's core lineup and the growth of the oat milk category, we're thrilled to introduce a new oat milk-based alternative that is both on-trend and satisfying," said Megan Grinstead, Rich Products Corporation vice president of customer marketing and strategy. "Our Gen Z consumers are thirsty for beverages that are familiar, yet innovative and made just for them. So this flavor not only appeals to chocolate lovers but also, provides a refreshing and fun new sip for those that prioritize plant-based ingredients."

Extending f'real's commitment to delivering delicious flavors that are always made from honest ingredients, while staying in tune with industry trends, the Choco Choco Chip Oat Shake taps into the plant-based market. With the incidence of oat milk on menus growing by 579% over the past four years1 and 49% of Gen Z consumers reporting that they are embarrassed to order dairy products in public2, the flavor meets the increasing demand for plant-based dessert options and is expected to drive trial and excitement in-store, expanding the ways in which consumers can customize a f'real blend to their liking.

This launch continues f'real's steady cadence of popular limited-time offerings and follows the recent Mystery Flavor, Cinnamon Churro Milkshake and Birthday Cake Batter Milkshake releases. Alongside f'real's core lineup of seven milkshakes and three whole-fruit smoothie offerings the Oat Choco Choco Chip Shake will be available nationwide at 20,000 retailers from convenience stores to college campuses. Select retailers include Kwik Trip, Weigel's and more. The suggested retail price for each 12-ounce f'real is $3.50.

References: 1. Datassential Cold Coffee Overview 2024, 2. Rich's 2023 Beverage Trends by market.

About f'real

f'real is a fast-growing company that designs, sells and markets blend-it-yourself milkshakes, and smoothies, all made from honest ingredients, in more than 20,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada including convenience stores, colleges and universities, theaters, and military bases. The patented in-store blending system blends delicious and authentic milkshakes, smoothies at the touch of a button in about a minute. As the No. 1 frozen novelty offering in convenience stores, f'real's success can be attributed to continued innovation in the category and the quality of its products. f'real foods is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rich Products Corporation. For more information, visit please visit freal.com or follow on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Rich's

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants, and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich's—Infinite Possibilities. One Family. Learn more at Richsusa.com.

