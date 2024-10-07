f'real Taps Into Thriving Energy Category With "Energy Freeze" Innovation

Coconut water based, frozen energy blends offer consumers a new way to remix their recharge

The blend-it-yourself beverages will debut with Blue Raspberry and Strawberry Watermelon flavors

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- f'real , the innovative, fast-growing brand known for its blend-it-yourself (BIY) shakes and smoothies, today announces the introduction of Energy Freeze - a new line of refreshing, hydrating, and energizing BIY frozen beverages. Unveiled at the NACS Show, Energy Freeze will be available in f'real blenders at over 20,000 retail locations nationwide starting November 1.

Energy Freeze blends together vibrant flavors that tantalize taste buds with a coconut water base that quenches thirst Post this f’real “Energy Freeze” offers a new way to remix your recharge with frozen coconut water based energy blends in Blue Raspberry and Strawberry Watermelon flavors.

The new frozen energy beverage, in f'real's signature BIY format will provide a refreshing, hydrating twist on the grab-and-go pick me up. Containing 100mg of caffeine from green coffee extract for a burst of energy that recharges, each Energy Freeze blends together vibrant flavors that tantalize taste buds with a coconut water base that quenches thirst. Available in two exhilarating flavors, Blue Raspberry and Strawberry Watermelon, the frozen blended beverages are frosty, smooth and oh so satisfying with a unique enjoyable texture.

Blue Raspberry packs a delightful punch with the perfect balance of tart and sweet and is bursting with fruity flavor. Strawberry Watermelon is sweet, juicy and crisp, with refreshing and revitalizing flavors. Both mouthwatering flavors will join f'real's core lineup of seven milkshakes, three whole-fruit smoothies, and rotating limited edition offerings.

As the first caffeinated, frozen blend made with coconut water, the product innovation marks the expansion of f'real offerings beyond shakes and smoothies to an entry into the booming $14 billon energy beverage category, while also providing consumers with a new occasion for enjoying their favorite BIY treats.

"Millennials and Gen Z see energy as more than just a way to hustle, but a boosting reward that is as expressive as they are," said Rich Products Corporation Vice President of Customer Marketing and Strategy, Megan Grinstead. "f'real Energy Freeze is designed to be a fun, customizable and refreshing treat that empowers our consumers to stay vibrant and energized on their own terms. Whether seeking an extra boost to stay awake, combat fatigue, or improve focus and alertness, Energy Freeze offers a delicious and affordable beverage that allows them to blend boldly and seize the day."

The energizing frozen blends will be sold individually for $3.50 (12-ounce) at retailers nationwide from convenience stores to college campuses including Maverik, Kwik Trip, Circle K, Yesway and more.

Learn more about f'real, its lineup of BIY freezes, shakes and smoothies, and find a f'real near you at freal.com .

About f'real

f'real is a fast-growing company that designs, sells and markets blend-it-yourself milkshakes, smoothies and freezes, all made from honest ingredients, in more than 20,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada including convenience stores, colleges and universities, theaters, and military bases. The patented in-store blending system blends delicious and authentic milkshakes, smoothies at the touch of a button in about a minute. As the No. 1 frozen novelty offering in convenience stores, f'real's success can be attributed to continued innovation in the category and the quality of its products. f'real foods is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rich Products Corporation. For more information, visit please visit freal.com or follow on TikTok , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Rich's

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants, and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich's—Infinite Possibilities. One Family. Learn more at Richsusa.com .

