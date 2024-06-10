f'real Unveils New Mystery Flavor to Create a Wave of Nostalgia With Every Sip This Summer

Consumers are invited to sip and savor this flavor crafted to pay homage to a beloved childhood favorite.

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- f'real , the innovative, fast-growing brand known for its blend-it-yourself shakes and smoothies, announces the launch of a Mystery Flavor Milkshake available today at retail locations nationwide. The limited-time offering promises an indulgent and nostalgic experience for consumers inviting them to relive memories of visiting their favorite childhood ice cream shop with a fruity and familiar flavor that celebrates the heyday of summers past and present.

This milkshake is not just a treat; it's a trip down memory lane. Post this f'real blends up nostalgia with every sip. Introducing the "Mystery Milkshake" a limited-time only blend-it-yourself milkshake is an indulgent, fruity and creamy treat reminiscent of summers past and present.

The introduction of the Mystery Flavor Milkshake reflects shifting preferences and trends within the indulgence category with 57% of consumers stating they are interested in nostalgic desserts.1

Gen Z consumers are especially interested in nostalgic desserts, with 62% saying they love these old-school treats.2 The Mystery Flavor is poised to generate heightened trial and excitement, drawing on the success of the brand's past limited-time offerings such as the Birthday Cake Batter Milkshake, unveiled in September 2023 that celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first blender installation.

"f'real's commitment to innovation is deeply rooted in our understanding of consumer trends and preferences. Our new Mystery Flavor caters to our customers' changing tastes and provides a fun and engaging experience that will drive excitement," said Elizabeth Collins, Rich Products Corporation Director of Customer Marketing. "This milkshake is not just a treat; it's a trip down memory lane. We've crafted a flavor that pays homage to a beloved favorite, creating a wave of nostalgia with every sip. We're confident that the element of surprise will make this flavor a huge hit this summer."

Gen Z's love for unique and exciting flavors is evident, with 44% loving to try new foods—the crazier and more unique, the better—and 51% willing to try a new food just because it sounds exciting.3

Understanding its Gen Z consumers' adventurous nature, f'real continually introduces new products that resonate accordingly. Over 90% of Gen Z consumers, who make up the majority of f'real's customer base, like trying new foods and beverages, with nearly half preferring them in familiar formats. The generation is also drawn to trying new flavors in desserts and confections, particularly at the mention of "limited-time."4

The Mystery Flavor launch is an extension of f'real's "Discover Your f'real" global campaign, which embraces Gen Z's curiosity for new experiences and encourages consumers to take the leap and discover a nearby f'real location, further enhancing their connection with the brand. By offering customizable twists on traditional items and nostalgic flavors, f'real integrates social experiences into dining habits.

f'real's Mystery Flavor is available nationwide at select retailers including Sheetz, Kwik Trip, Royal Farms, Quickchek, and more. The suggested retail price for each 12-ounce f'real is $3.99.

Learn more about f'real, its lineup of blend-it-yourself shakes and smoothies, and find a f'real near you at freal.com .

Media Contact

Demonstrate PR for f'real

[email protected]

415.400.4214

About f'real

f'real is a fast-growing company that designs, sells and markets blend-it-yourself milkshakes, and smoothies, all made from honest ingredients, in more than 20,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada including convenience stores, colleges and universities, theaters, and military bases. The patented in-store blending system blends delicious and authentic milkshakes, smoothies at the touch of a button in about a minute. As the No. 1 frozen novelty offering in convenience stores, f'real's success can be attributed to continued innovation in the category and the quality of its products. f'real foods is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rich Products Corporation. For more information, visit please visit freal.com or follow on TikTok , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Rich's

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants, and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich's—Infinite Possibilities. One Family. Learn more at Richsusa.com .

1 The First Rule of Dessert? Don't Talk About "Healthy." (n.d.). Datassential. Retrieved May 22, 2024, from https://datassential.com/resource/blog-dessert-trends/

2 The First Rule of Dessert? Don't Talk About "Healthy." (n.d.). Datassential. Retrieved May 22, 2024, from https://datassential.com/resource/blog-dessert-trends/

3 Datassential Five in Focus Reports: New Food Experiences for Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers, Oct 2021

4 Datassential Five in Focus Reports: New Food Experiences for Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers, Oct 2021

SOURCE f’real