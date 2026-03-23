f'real x Good Humor Team Up to Release Limited Edition Orange Creamsicle Milkshake as Demand for Nostalgic Flavors Surges

The blend-it-yourself milkshake reimagines America's iconic citrus-cream treat for a limited-time

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- f'real , the brand behind the on–the–go, blend–it–yourself (BIY) milkshake experience, and Good Humor ®, the iconic frozen treat brand behind the original Creamsicle®, announce the debut of a new craveable creation: the Orange Creamsicle® Milkshake. Available for a limited time this spring, the new blend transforms the nostalgic flavor of the No. 1-selling Good Humor Creamsicle® Bar into a refreshing, creamy milkshake, delivering a modern twist on an all–time classic.

Made with real milk and a bright blend of sweet, tangy orange and rich vanilla cream flavors Post this f'real Orange Creamsicle® Milkshake

Made with real milk and a bright blend of sweet, tangy orange and rich vanilla cream flavors inspired by the original ice cream bar, the Orange Creamsicle® Milkshake strikes the perfect balance between refreshing and indulgent in a frozen sippable format. The fruity, sweet flavors in each sip offer a familiar flashback to warm–weather memories, while f'real's BIY blending system provides a new fun way to enjoy.

All f'real milkshakes are blended in-store at the touch of a button. Just pick a cup from the freezer, peel off the lid, and place it in the blender to create a customizable frozen treat in under a minute. With three thickness options, consumers can discover their ideal blend for an irresistible treat made for road trips, study breaks and everyday "treat yourself" moments.

The collaboration pairs two iconic names known for joyful, feel-good treats, and arrives as consumers continue to seek playful flavor mashups, nostalgic throwbacks and interactive food experiences. By pairing the iconic Good Humor heritage with f'real's innovation, the launch offers a contemporary take on a timeless favorite that appeals to all ages.

"Today's consumers are looking for more than great taste. They're seeking nostalgic experiences that spark emotion," said Megan Grinstead, Vice President of Customer & Consumer Brand Marketing at Rich Products Corporation. "By introducing the iconic Orange Creamsicle® in f'real's blend-it-yourself format, we're bringing together a beloved classic, customization and on-the-go convenience. It's a crave-worthy moment we're excited to deliver, and we're confident consumers will love this fresh new milkshake."

Beginning today, Orange Creamsicle® Milkshake can be found at retail locations nationwide, from convenience stores to college campuses and movie theaters, including Kwik Trip, Sheetz, Circle K, Yesway, RaceTrac, Weigel's, Royal Farms and more. Suggested retail price for each 12-ounce milkshake is $3.99.

To discover the new flavor, explore f'real's lineup of customizable shakes, smoothies, and freezes, or find a blender near you, visit freal.com or follow @therealfreal on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook . For more on Good Humor® and their classic frozen treats, visit goodhumor.com or follow @goodhumoricecream on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

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About f'real

f'real is a fast-growing company that designs, sells, and markets blend-it-yourself milkshakes, smoothies and freezes, all made from honest ingredients, in more than 17,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada including convenience stores, colleges and universities, theaters and military bases. The patented in-store blending system creates delicious, authentic frozen beverages at the touch of a button in about a minute. As the No. 1 frozen novelty offering in convenience stores, f'real's success is driven by continued category innovation and exceptional quality. f'real foods is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rich Products Corporation. For more information, visit freal.com or follow f'real on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About Rich's

Rich Products Corporation ("Rich's") is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. Rich's portfolio spans cakes, icings, pizza, appetizers, specialty toppings and more, serving customers across foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods. Operating in over 100 locations globally with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich's is a global leader committed to delivering innovative solutions that help customers compete and grow. Learn more at richsusa.com .

About Good Humor®

More than 100 years ago, Good Humor® started a delicious revolution with the first ice cream on a stick and then the original ice cream truck in Youngstown, Ohio. Today, we're still bringing tasty frozen treats to hands and homes across America.

SOURCE f’real