Freckle Ltd. to Present at the AlphaNorth Capital Investment Conference in Nassau, The Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Killi, a consumer-led privacy application wholly owned by Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL) (the "Company"), today announced that CFO Andrew Elinesky will host investor meetings at the AlphaNorth Capital Conference at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas from January 17 through 19, 2020.

"With California's CCPA consumer privacy law live as of January 1, 2020, data privacy is at the forefront of businesses operating in the United States," said Mr. Elinesky. "Only 30% of businesses believe they are compliant and almost all U.S. states are in the process of enacting similar privacy laws. This trend along with constant CCPA news flow has created a shift surrounding the collection and selling of personal data from businesses to the consumer, with many consumers choosing Killi to safeguard and monetize their data. Quarter-over-quarter growth in Q3 of our key metrics indicate that Killi is the solution for consumers with 12% more monthly active users; 18% average revenue per user (ARPU) increase; an increase in lifetime value (LTV) of 5%; as well as a 30% reduction in the cost of acquiring (CPA) subscribers. Our balance sheet is solid to implement our business plan, and we continue to execute strategies to widen Killi's audience and further improve our key metrics. We look forward to introducing Killi and our expanding market opportunity to the micro-cap, tech investors that the AlphaNorth Capital Conference attracts from across the globe.

About AlphaNorth Capital Investment Conference

Capital Event Conferences is pleased to host the AlphaNorth Capital Conference at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in the Bahamas from January 17 – 19, 2020. The conference introduces growth-stage companies (Non-Resource, Technology, Biotech, Special Situations) to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings. For more information, please visit https://www.capitalevent.ca/conferences/alpha-north/.

About Freckle Ltd.

Freckle's consumer identity mobile application "Killi" (killi.io) allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with companies, as well as answer specific surveys, and be compensated directly for these answers. Download it here.

Freckle, via its data and offline measurement products, also allows leading brands and platforms to measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms (DSPs) and data management platforms (DMPs) used around the world.

For more information, please visit freckleiot.com / killi.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, ability to secure additional sales, ability to negotiate partnerships on favorable terms, and user acceptance of the improved UI. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe'' or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: expansion of the Killi application outside of North America; introduction of an additional third-party research engine in the Killi application; increasing ARPU for Killi; addition of incentivized video modules to the Killi application; improvement of the Killi UI; improvement of the engagement and user retention; securing an international data distribution deal; expansion of Freckle's global presence; securing additional partnerships in Q4; quarter over quarter revenue growth in Q4; sustaining current recurring revenue; building Killi into a legal global DTC application for Data Privacy; and, improving key data metrics. Although management of the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation assumed no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The securities of the Corporation have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE Freckle Ltd.