Freckle to Present at the Florida Capital Investment Conference on November 22, 2019 in Manalapan, FL

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL) (the "Company"), a leader in privacy-compliant data and offline media measurement, announces that CEO Neil Sweeney and CFO Andrew Elinesky will attend the Florida Capital Investment Conference at the Eau Palm Beach in Manalapan, Florida on November 22, 2019. Mr. Sweeney will be presenting Freckle's investment thesis during investor meetings throughout the day.

"In the wake of an increasing number of data breaches as well as to alert consumers of how their personal data is being used, governments around the world have enacted privacy legislation allowing consumers to restrict the collection and/or monetization of their personal data," said Mr. Sweeney. "Europe's General Data Protection Regulation was the first and is the model for current and proposed personal data privacy legislation including California's Consumer Privacy Act which comes into effect January 1, 2020. With all U.S. states enacting their own personal data privacy laws, enterprises operating in the United States are facing a logistical nightmare to remain compliant. Freckle's Killi application overcomes data privacy regulations because users control what personal data they share, solving this increasing issue for any brand or company that is looking for a new source of complaint data. We look forward to sharing more with investors at the Florida Capital Investment Conference and detailing how Freckle is the only public vehicle for investing in the data-privacy regulatory space."

About Freckle

Freckle, the global leader in offline attribution and data privacy, helps leading brands and platforms measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms (DSPs) and data management platforms (DMPs) used around the world.

In addition to its core business, Freckle developed a mobile application called "Killi" that allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with brands in exchange for compensation. Freckle's multi-channel offline attribution platform is now powered by the People of Killi, making it the most compliant, highest fidelity data source in the industry.

