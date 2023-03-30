Fred Berzolla Named President of Cyber74, a New Charter Technologies Company

The role will focus on upleveling the cybersecurity capabilities of New Charter and its Operating Companies

DENVER, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, recently announced the appointment of Fred Berzolla as president of Cyber74, New Charter's advanced cybersecurity partner.

In his role as president, Berzolla will lead a team of highly motivated, security-first-minded individuals, supporting the needs of New Charter.

Cyber74 is the managed security services company for New Charter, and provides services to and through its Operating Companies. Cyber74 aims to bridge the gap between enterprise-level security services and small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), bringing advanced security services addressing over 50 types of cybersecurity protection to businesses throughout North America. Cyber74 proudly serves SMBs, healthcare, and government organizations. The company name, Cyber74, signifies offering cybersecurity services metaphorically as strong as Tungsten – atomic number 74 – one of the strongest known chemical elements.

Berzolla has been at the helm of a variety of top companies in the software and services space. Prior to joining Cyber74, Berzolla was global director of support and service delivery at Comodo (Xcitium) and NuMSP, where he managed and oversaw day-to-day operations of national MSP and global MSSPs. Previously, he was senior manager, NOC Tier 2 manager of OpenText where he managed 50 support analysts supporting all cloud based services company-wide. Earlier in his career, he was director of operations at ISPrime, where he managed 20 system administrators supporting over 200 B2B web hosting and global CDN SaaS clients in a data/ call center environment.

"Fred has the uncanny ability to bring a team together," said Tim Weber, vice president of channel growth, Cyber74. "Fred has an extensive background in coaching (hockey, in particular) and we have seen him really being able to help drive us forward."

Mitch Morgan, CEO of New Charter Technologies, describes Berzolla as a builder, and well-suited for his new role, having managed large service and support operations on multiple continents.

"Fred is very much people, process and technology-oriented, and has deep expertise in the industry," said Morgan. "Cyber74 brings unique and advanced security capabilities to the market, and all of our clients have access to their array of security offerings. Fred and the team at Cyber74 will assist our Operating Companies in being the best security-focused service providers in their respective markets. Fred is uniquely positioned to carry the company forward in this regard."

In his role, Berzolla hopes to accomplish several short and long-term goals.

"The cybersecurity space is a constantly shifting environment," said Berzolla. "My hope and focus is to elevate the security maturity of New Charter, its Operating Companies and their clients, to the highest level possible. The ultimate goal is to help make organizations across the board more secure today than they were yesterday. New Charter and Cyber74 certainly align with those goals, and there exists a family-first culture that very much drew me to the organization."

