Fred Bollaci, "The Healthy Global Gourmet," Releases New Book In His Series - The Restaurant Diet: A Spirtual Journey Of Weight Loss And Self Discovery

FAIRFIELD, Conn. and GLEN COVE, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Author, Fred Bollaci, "The Healthy Global Gourmet," a foodie influencer on lifestyle weight loss strategy who lost 150 pounds and kept it off over the past 10 years, is hosting book signing events across the U.S. to celebrate the release of his new book in his series. The Restaurant Diet: A Spiritual Journey of Weight Loss & Self Discovery (October 15, 2019, Mango Publishing).

Tuttobene, Fairfield, CT

November 14 th 4-7 p.m.

238 Post Road

Book Signing and cocktails. Books $15 cash

La Bussola, Glen Cove, NY

November 18 th 5-7 p.m.

40 School Street

Book signing and Hors d'oeuvres. Bollaci will purchase one happy hour cocktail for each attendee who purchases at least one book. Books $15 cash

La Ginestra, Glen Cove, NY

November 19 th 5-7 p.m.

50 Forest Avenue

Book Signing and Hors d'oeuvres. Bollaci will purchase one happy hour cocktail for each attendee who purchases at least one book. Books $15 cash



Through his social media platforms, Golden Palate blog, Appetite column, and food, wine and travel articles in VENU Magazine, as well as his private coaching business, and public and private and speaking engagements, Bollaci uses a compassionate approach to educate audiences. He teaches them how to read a menu and make smart educated food choices, to look within to get to the root of their overeating issues, and how to implement an exercise plan and mindfulness approach. His company, Fred Bollaci Enterprises, promotes an international healthy lifestyle by working with chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers, and purveyors of organic food and beverages. He has more than 1,000 restaurant partners nationwide and in Italy.

For more information on Fred Bollaci, please visit www.fredbollacienterprises.com.

