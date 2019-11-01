Fred Bollaci, "The Healthy Global Gourmet," Releases New Book In His Series- "The Restaurant Diet: A Spirtual Journey Of Weight Loss And Self Discovery"

MIAMI and PALM BEACH, Fla. and NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Author, Fred Bollaci, "The Healthy Global Gourmet," a foodie influencer on lifestyle weight loss strategy who lost 150 pounds and is celebrating his 10th anniversary today , is hosting book signing events next week to celebrate the release of his new book in his series, The Restaurant Diet A Spiritual Journey of Weight Loss & Self Discovery (October 15, 2019, Mango Publishing).

Books and Books, Coral Gables

November 4 th 8-9 p.m.

265 Aragon Avenue

Book Signing and Talk. One lucky purchaser will win a $25 B &B gift card



265 Aragon Avenue Bice Ristorante, Palm Beach

November 5 th 4-6 p.m.

313 Worth Avenue

Fred will purchase one happy hour cocktail for each attendee who purchases

at least one book! Books $15 cash.



313 Worth Avenue Blue Provence Restaurant, Naple

November 6 th 5-6 p.m.

Book signing/mix and mingle over happy hour



The French Brasserie Rustique, Naples

November 7 th 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Fred will be serving attendees a glass of Champagne and non-alcoholic TOST and select happy hour bites. Books $15 cash.

Through his social media platforms, Golden Palate blog, Appetite column, and food, wine and travel articles in VENU Magazine, as well as his private coaching business, and public and private and speaking engagements, Bollaci uses a compassionate approach to educate audiences how to read a menu and make smart educated food choices as well as to look within to get to the root of their overeating issues, in addition to implementing an exercise plan, and mindfulness approach. His company, Fred Bollaci Enterprises, promotes an international healthy lifestyle by working with chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers, and purveyors of organic food and beverages. He has more than 1,000 restaurant partners nationwide and in Italy. Florida partners include: Le Sirenuse in Miami, The Breakers and BICE, Palm Beach, and The French Brasserie Rustique in Naples.

For more information on Fred Bollaci visit www.fredbollacienterprises.com.

