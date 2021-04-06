Fred David (Como Diffusion, Inc.) Signs Deal to Launch Sealy® Sleepwear, Loungewear, and Accessories

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred David ("Como Diffusion, Inc") announced today that it has signed a long-term licensing agreement with Tempur Sealy International, Inc ("Tempur Sealy") to extend the Sealy brand into the sleepwear, loungewear, and accessories categories, in a deal brokered by IMG. Sealy Sleepwear is slated to launch in Spring 2022 and will be sold in select department stores, e-commerce channels, and specialty retailers throughout the United States and Canada.

The Sealy Sleepwear and Loungewear collections will include sets, coordinates, separates, robes, and accessories to encompass the brand's ethos. They are designed with ease, comfort, and quality for the sleep you need to have a healthy & balanced life. The collections will be made of core essential fabrics, specially selected to improve sleep by maximizing cooling and breathability. Each style is specially engineered to increase airflow and comfort while in the bed. Premium, sustainably sourced fabrics will be available to support the goal of a more sustainable future.

"Sealy is the number one bedding brand in the US and a leader in the sleep industry. Sealy represents our focus to grow with the best and most influential partners. As we continue to deepen our brand assortment, we view the addition of Sealy as a step towards strengthening our licensed business," says Andy Kirstein, President and CEO at Fred David.

The assortment will quickly expand to include Mens and Womens loungewear and sleep accessories by Fall/Holiday 2022.

About Fred David

Fred David (Como Diffusion Inc.) is a leading, full service global apparel and accessories company that designs, produces and distributes a full range of private label, branded, and licensed products. With strong manufacturing capabilities and a deep retail distribution network, Fred David has become a key supplier to the largest private label brands in the world. Their long list of in-house brands can be found at most major apparel retailers throughout the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Fred David Contact:

Jenna Wasserman

Phone: 514 286 2666 ext. 6221

Email: [email protected]

About Tempur Sealy

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries. Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Our distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures our products are offered where ever and how ever customers want to shop. Lastly, we accept our global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, our community and environment. We have and are implementing programs consistent with our responsibilities.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.



SOURCE Fred David