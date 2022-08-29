Fred Finch Hires Chief Program Officer to Manage Diverse Portfolio of Youth and Family Programming

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Finch Youth & Family Services announced that it has hired Elizabeth Adeyi as its Chief Program Officer for the 130+ year organization focusing on mental health care for at-risk children, youth and families throughout the Bay Area and Southern California.

"The growing need for mental health services has become more evident with the pandemic," said Adeyi. "I am excited to join an organization on the cutting-edge of mental health services during this important time of need. Knowing this work is governed by the latest therapeutic interventions and grounded in cultural sensitivity, empathy, and compassion is particularly intriguing," she concluded.

In this new role for Fred Finch, Adeyi will have operational authority for all programs in both Northern and Southern California, including the Center for Autism Research Evaluation and Services or CARES. She will supervise program senior leadership across both regions.

"The addition of Adeyi to the management team at Fred Finch provides a cohesive structure to the care systems of Fred Finch and aligns them under one person," said Tom Alexander, CEO of Fred Finch. "Our goal is to elevate our service portfolio in such a way that our organization can better meet the needs of a growing staff and client population in the most effective way."

Adeyi was selected via a highly competitive recruitment process facilitated by the recruitment firm of Morris & Berger.

"Adeyi stood out in the field of candidates with her significant experience, her keen intellect, and her proven success as an administrator of social services," said Alexander.

Adeyi has enjoyed a 20+ year career as an outstanding and effective administrator for several social service programs. Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer for Family Support Services of Oakland, a not-for-profit family-focused agency serving at risk families with a variety of services including case management, respite, and behavioral health services. Previously, she spent five years as the Executive Director for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania subsidized childcare program, overseeing 30 plus full time staff and over 500 licensed providers. Elizabeth was promoted to Executive Director after working as the Deputy Director for 12 years. She will be stepping into her new role at Fred Finch on September 1, 2022.

Fred Finch Youth & Family Services is a 501(c)3 tax exempt non-profit organization that provides innovative, effective, caring mental health and social services to children, young adults, and their families that allows them to build on their strengths, overcome challenges, and live healthy and productive lives. We serve children, adolescents, young adults, and families facing complex life challenges. Many have experienced trauma and abuse; live at or below the poverty line; have been institutionalized or incarcerated; have a family member that has been involved in the criminal justice system; have a history of substance abuse; or have experienced discrimination or stigma.

