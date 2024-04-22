Fred Finch Youth & Family Services Appoints Daniela Ogden Vice President of Development and Communications

OAKLAND, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Finch Youth & Family Services (FF) announced the appointment of Daniela Ogden as the agency's new Vice President of Development and Communications. Following an extensive search spanning over four months, Daniela emerged as the ideal candidate to help lead Fred Finch into its next phase of growth and impact.

With over 15 years of experience in fund development and communications, Daniela brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Her impressive track record includes spearheading multi-channel public engagement campaigns aimed at promoting social change and raising crucial funds.

"Daniela impressed the selection committee with her unwavering commitment to philanthropy, her proven success as a development and communications professional, and her eagerness for continuous growth and learning," said Tom Alexander, President & CEO at Fred Finch.

Prior to joining Fred Finch, Daniela served as the Director of Communications for The Sobrato Organization and held the position of Vice President of Communications, Advocacy, and Fund Development with Eden Housing in Hayward. She has also contributed her talents to organizations such as The National Audubon Society, The California Association of Food Banks, and Edgewood Center for Children and Families.

Daniela holds a bachelor's degree in English and Studio Art from the University of Colorado. She officially assumed her role on Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Coolidge Campus in Oakland.

"We are confident that Daniela's leadership and vision will greatly contribute to Fred Finch's mission of supporting youth and families in need," Alexander added. "Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Daniela as she embarks on this exciting journey with us."

