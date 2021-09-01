Fred Finch Youth & Family Services "Tees Up" to Host Annual 2021 Charity Golf Tournament at Rancho Bernardo Inn

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Finch Youth & Family Services is poised to host its annual golf tournament and reception on September 10, 2021. The tournament will be held at the scenic Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego. This year's event is expected to raise over $50,000 in sponsorships and fees, with all proceeds benefiting youth and families in San Diego and the surrounding areas.

Tournament title sponsor ProCo Insurance Services was an early supporter of this year's event with several other sponsors joining in to guarantee the event's success.

"Serving an organization with a legacy as strong as Fred Finch is a great privilege," said Gerry Kosko, Sr. Account Executive of ProCo Insurance. "I love going to their golf tournament to share time with likeminded people who understand that supporting Fred Finch makes our world a better place and provides hope for those that need it most."

The 2020 event was cancelled because of the global pandemic. Even so, the work of Fred Finch and its staff of clinicians and counselors persevered as the agency quickly adapted to new safety protocols to deliver critical mental health counseling and services to youth and their families throughout California. The agency has been providing care to children for over 125 years.

"This has always been one of my favorite events of the year," said Tom Alexander, President and CEO of Fred Finch. "Financial support provided by the annual golf tournament goes to support the important work of providing timely behavioral health and social service that have a positive impact on kids and families participating in any one of our 23 programs across the state. Reaching over 6,000 kids and families annually, your generous donation will allow Fred Finch and Fred Finch CARES, particularly during this pandemic, to deliver the highest quality service to kids and families struggling with mental health and the impacts of trauma."

For those looking to join the fun, reserve your spot at Golf With Fred while there is still availability. The event will get underway with registration at 6:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:15 a.m. Lunch and an outdoor reception will be held at 1 p.m.

To learn more about Fred Finch Youth & Family Services, visit us online at www.fredfinch.org.

Media contact:

Marcus Young

[email protected]

415-505-2524

SOURCE Fred Finch Youth & Family Services

Related Links

http://www.fredfinch.org/

