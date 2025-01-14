Fred Finch Youth & Family Services Welcomes Sandra Dalida as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Fred Finch Youth & Family Services

Jan 14, 2025, 12:48 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Finch Youth & Family Services (Fred Finch) is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Sandra Dalida as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 16, 2025. Sandra brings over two decades of executive finance experience, spanning both the private and public sectors, including notable roles at Kaiser Permanente, Apple, Alameda and Santa Clara Counties.

Sandra's expertise in social services and behavioral health funding, coupled with her deep understanding of federal, state, and local funding systems, positions her as a valuable leader to guide Fred Finch's financial operations. Her exceptional credentials and extensive experience align perfectly with Fred Finch's mission to serve youth and families with trauma-informed, community-based care.

"We are delighted to welcome Sandra to our leadership team," said President & CEO Tom Alexander. "Her knowledge, leadership, and dedication to supporting community-based services will help strengthen our organization as we continue to navigate financial challenges and expand our impact."

For more information about Fred Finch Youth & Family Services and its work to support youth and families, visit: https://www.fredfinch.org/

About Fred Finch Youth & Family Services
Fred Finch Youth & Family Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing innovative, trauma-informed mental health and social services. For over a century, we have partnered with individuals and communities to foster resiliency and wellness. We serve children, adolescents, young adults, and families facing complex challenges, including trauma, poverty, abuse, systemic barriers, homelessness, mental health, and cognitive disabilities. Through compassionate, culturally responsive care, we empower those we serve to build resilience, overcome obstacles, and achieve brighter futures.

Contact: Marcus Young @ [email protected]
415-505-2524

