Fred Fitness: First AI-Powered Gym Concept to Launch in Santa Monica

European Fitness Leader Clever Fit Introduces Innovative U.S. Gym Concept Powered by EGYM Technology

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Fitness, the first gym to offer fully AI-driven personalized workouts, is set to transform the U.S. fitness market with its January 2025 debut in Santa Monica. Backed by Clever Fit, a European fitness giant, and powered by cutting-edge EGYM technology, Fred Fitness delivers customized training plans and real-time guidance, offering the experience of a personal trainer—at a fraction of the cost.

First AI-powered gym "Fred Fitness" to debut in Santa Monica, CA, January 2025. Fred Fitness Exterior Fred Fitness Interior

Fred Fitness was conceptualized by Alfred Enzensberger, founder of Clever Fit, with the support of EGYM CEO Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer. The concept leverages EGYM's advanced AI technology, which recently secured $200 million in growth capital and achieved a valuation of over $1 billion.

"Most gyms offer equipment; we offer solutions," explains Enzensberger. "Imagine a personal trainer that not only understands your goals but continuously adapts to your progress. No human trainer can provide this level of precision and personalization, but our technology can. As the fitness industry moves toward premium services focused on longevity, we aim to make these innovations accessible to everyone—at an affordable price."

AI-Driven Personalization for Optimal Results

At the heart of Fred Fitness is its proprietary AI system, which continuously adapts to each member's progress. The smart equipment provides real-time feedback, dynamically adjusts workouts, and ensures optimal form, enhancing both safety and effectiveness.

"When I introduced Alfred to our Genius Technology, he envisioned an entire fitness club around it," says Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer, CEO of EGYM. "The launch of Fred Fitness is the culmination of our shared commitment to innovation in the industry."

Unlike traditional gyms, Fred Fitness combines expert-level, AI-driven training with onsite trainers for added support. This approach democratizes fitness expertise, making professional-grade workouts accessible to everyone, regardless of schedule or budget.

"At Fred Fitness, every workout is optimized for you," adds Enzensberger. "The technology eliminates the guesswork, delivering a perfect fitness experience for each individual."

Inclusive, Welcoming, and Designed for All

Located at 1344 4th St. in Santa Monica, Fred Fitness blends cardio, strength, and functional training through its integration of Matrix Cardio Equipment, EGYM Genius, and Functional Equipment. All elements are seamlessly connected through the Fred Fitness App, creating a cohesive workout experience. Designed with Scandinavian minimalism, the space is both modern and inviting, providing a welcoming environment for all fitness levels.

About Fred Fitness and Our Partners

Fred Fitness is a forward-thinking gym concept backed by Clever Fit and powered by EGYM's AI technology. With decades of European fitness expertise and innovative solutions, Fred Fitness is redefining personalized training in the U.S., with plans to expand rapidly through franchising.

Clever Fit operates over 500 studios across Europe, while EGYM is a global leader in smart fitness technology, providing the AI-driven solutions that power Fred Fitness.

For more information about the Santa Monica opening and membership options, visit fredfitness.com .

Please find high-resolution images here .

