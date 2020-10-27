Fred Haas Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Oct 27, 2020, 11:15 ET
SPRING, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- – Fred Haas is proud to celebrate 50 years serving the automotive needs of Houston, Texas, and beyond. Fred Haas first opened its doors in 1970 and has since flourished and grown into a multi-generational family-owned and operated enterprise, with three dealerships throughout the Houston area. Driven by his entrepreneurial spirit, Mr. Haas purchased his first two appliance businesses at the ages of 22 and 27. At the age of 30, he sold his appliance businesses and used his savings to begin buying and selling cars. Over the last 50 years, his hard work, determination, and vision have made Fred Haas a perennial leader in both sales and customer service.
The flagship store, Fred Haas Toyota World in Spring, TX, has been the #1 volume Toyota dealership in Texas for 17 years and the #1 volume Tundra dealership in the world for 14 years. In 2002, Fred Haas added its second Toyota store, Fred Haas Toyota Country, on SH249 to better serve the northwest side of the city. These two Toyota stores are among the most highly decorated in the country, both perennial winners of the Toyota President's Award for outstanding sales and customer service. To add to this winning tradition, in 2008 the company expanded into Tomball with Fred Haas Nissan. The Nissan store immediately established itself as an automotive retail leader, winning many of Nissan's top dealership honors, including the Nissan Award of Excellence and 2020 Nissan Global Award.
Mr. Haas attributes his company's success and longevity to his family, the community, and always putting the customer first. Fred Haas currently employs over 700 associates. He has had the privilege of supporting numerous causes within the community. His most cherished philanthropies include the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Houston, and the Fred Haas Scholarship Fund, a program designed to help deserving area high school students attend college.
