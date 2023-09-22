Fred Jordan Missions and Foot Locker Team Up for the Annual 'Care For Kids' Back-to-School Event to Provide More than 3,000 Underserved Children New Shoes, Clothes and Supplies for the School Year

Fred Jordan Missions is thrilled to provide local youth with Back to School Supplies, which includes clothing, backpacks, and sneakers generously donated by Foot Locker

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Jordan Missions and Foot Locker announce their continued partnership for its 35th annual 'Care for Kids' Back-to-School Giveaway, taking place today on the streets of Skid Row. This event, which is one of Southern California's longest standing Back-to-School Giveaways, provides support to more than 3,000 underserved children in the community. According to the Los Angeles County Office of Education, there are currently 65,000 homeless children in the area, highlighting the pressing need for assistance. Through this initiative, the children receive new athletic shoes donated by Foot Locker, along with new clothing, backpacks filled with school supplies, and other essential items From Fred Jordan Missions.

Fred Jordan Missions has been serving those in need for almost 80 years in Los Angeles. For more than 30 years, this collaboration between Fred Jordan Missions, Foot Locker, Paul Mitchell Schools, and other partners have made a positive impact on the lives of over 110,000 underprivileged children. The event provides the children with the necessary tools for academic success and empowers them thrive in the classroom. Fred Jordan Missions, with almost 80 years of experience in providing help and hope to Los Angeles' hungry and homeless, remains committed to addressing this issue head-on.

"Every child is a VIP at this event, and we want to ensure that they feel seen and cared for. Through the 'Care for Kids' Back-to-School Giveaway, each child will receive their own, new pair of shoes, a complete outfit, a backpack filled with school supplies, and other essential items," said Joe Jordan, President of Fred Jordan Missions. "For many children, this will be their very first pair of brand-new shoes. This initiative, which my mother, Willie Jordan, started more than 30 years ago out of her own experience of not having shoes as a child, has been dedicated to changing the lives of children, one pair of shoes at a time."

Foot Locker's store associates, known as "Foot Locker Stripers", along with local volunteers, will be involved by providing children with backpacks filled with shoes, school supplies, hygiene kits, and a new outfit.

This event marks the beginning of the Mission's "Season of Caring," which aims to bring hope to the streets of Skid Row. It includes providing holiday events, food, clothing, and toys for homeless children and their families, ensuring they can experience moments of joy and comfort during challenging times.

Since 1944, Fred Jordan Missions (http://www.fjm.org) has been a pillar of support in downtown Los Angeles, providing assistance to homeless and impoverished men, women, and families with children. The Mission's impact extends beyond the borders of Los Angeles, as it has also built orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. As a non-profit, faith-based, educational, and relief organization, the Mission seeks to create positive change through various initiatives.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,600 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.

SOURCE FRED JORDAN MISSION