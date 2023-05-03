Fred Rogers Productions chooses local startup, carter joey™, as one of 40 licensee partners world-wide

PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- carter joey™ is a Pittsburgh-based startup on a mission to inspire you and the children in your life to be intentional with your time, make memories, and be active, not busy. Today, the children's outdoor company is announcing a new partnership with Fred Rogers Productions to help bring the themes of hit PBS KIDS series, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood to life off-screen.

"We are delighted to have the honor of partnering with such a well-established and wholesome brand like Daniel Tiger," said carter joey™ Co-Founder, Damon Claus. "There is great synergy between how Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood teaches children valuable life lessons and how carter joey™ encourages the same audience to be adventurous in their approach to learning."

carter joey™ x Daniel Tiger products will help families play-out the learning themes of the beloved series in their own backyards—providing them with endless inspiration for playtime and memory-making opportunities.

"We are excited to work with a fellow Pittsburgh-based brand to bring Daniel Tiger to children and families in a new way," said Matt Shiels, vice president of business and legal affairs at Fred Rogers Productions. "Daniel and his friends model fun and adventure outdoors, and carter joey™ is a natural partner to bring that element to life."

The first carter joey™ x Daniel Tiger products will launch later this year. They include a Sling Pack, the perfect companion to children's adventures, and patches that correlate with episodes of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. Children will be able to watch the episode, learn, and then DO what Daniel does! Visit www.carterjoey.com to stay updated on launch timing.

ABOUT CARTER JOEY™

carter joey™ was launched in 2020 by Husband-and-Wife Co-Founders, Damon and Catherine Claus. Today, carter joey™ has launched products spanning multiple outdoor categories—including their latest Sling Pack that nurtures the habit of collecting and supports child development. carter joey™ products are available at select retailers and www.carterjoey.com.

ABOUT FRED ROGERS PRODUCTIONS

Fred Rogers Productions was founded by Fred Rogers in 1971 as the non-profit producer of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood for PBS. In the years that followed, it created hundreds of episodes of this much-loved program and extended Fred's values and approach to other efforts in promoting children's social, emotional, and behavioral health while supporting parents, caregivers, teachers, and other professionals in their work with children. Fred Rogers Productions continues to build on Fred's legacy in innovative ways through a wide variety of media and engages new generations of children and families with his timeless wisdom. The company's highly rated children's series, including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Peg + Cat, Odd Squad, and Through the Woods, have earned 30 Emmy® Awards among other important honors. The company's latest series are Donkey Hodie, the innovative puppet series inspired by characters from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and Alma's Way, an animated series created by Sonia Manzano. Fred Rogers Productions strives to inspire a lifelong enthusiasm for learning through its series as well efforts beyond broadcast including games and digital offerings, community engagement activities, and much more. For more information, visit www.fredrogers.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

