Fred Rogers Productions Launches Many Ways to Show You Care

The multiplatform content initiative showcases caregiving for kids ages 2-6, their families, and caregivers in short-form documentaries and more

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Ways to Show You Care, a joy-filled multiplatform content initiative from Fred Rogers Productions, will launch on November 7. Content will be available on pbskids.org, the PBS KIDS Video app, and the PBS KIDS for Parents YouTube channel. The initiative includes documentary shorts, a Fred Rogers-inspired music video, educator lesson plans, and family activities. The series highlights caregiving as a natural part of family life in age-appropriate stories for children 2-6. The content from the trusted children's media producer provides an approachable way for kids to see there are many ways to show they care. It is a child-focused companion piece to Caregiving, the general audience primetime PBS documentary, which premiered in June and was produced by Lea Pictures and WETA Washington, D.C., the flagship public media station in the nation's capital, in association with Ark Media.

Clockwise from left: The subjects featured in the documentaries including Anabella, Ramiro, and Josh

In the documentary shorts, families will be introduced to three Pittsburgh-based children: Ramiro, a spunky 6 1/2-year-old who helps his great-grandma with everyday tasks; Anabella, a 10-year-old big sister who lends her parents a hand as they care for both of her younger brothers, one of whom has multiple disabilities; and Josh, a thoughtful 11-year-old who helps his father, who has a traumatic brain injury. These live-action stories were captured by Vinegar Hill, a production company based in the area. Each piece is hosted by beloved PBS KIDS characters, including Daniel Tiger from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Donkey Hodie from Donkey Hodie, and Alma Rivera from Alma's Way. The characters connect the initiative's caregiving themes to the intentional and well-known content made by Fred Rogers Productions.

Additionally, a music video featuring a reimagined version of the popular Fred Rogers song, "There Are Many Ways to Say I Love You," will launch in conjunction with the series. The music video includes moments from the shorts as Daniel Tiger, Donkey Hodie, Alma Rivera, and Mister Rogers sing, showing that the legacy of Fred Rogers continues through the project.

New educational materials will accompany the content. The materials will include a curated collection of video clips from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Donkey Hodie, Alma's Way, and Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and accompanying lesson plans, which will be available on PBS LearningMedia. Family and caregiver activities will be available on the PBS KIDS for Parents website. All educational materials are developed by Fred Rogers Productions and child development experts in support of learning themes including compassion, empathy, self-care, and family support.

"Many Ways to Show You Care is directly inspired by 'There Are Many Ways to Say I Love You' as an opportunity for children to both see themselves and to learn more about the ways caregiving can be a part of a loving family," said Ellen Doherty, chief creative officer for Fred Rogers Productions and executive producer of the project. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Caregiving team to provide content for kids that is accessible to them and tied to Fred Rogers' legacy."

"Caregiving sheds light on some of the many ways that caring for a loved one can impact daily life for general audiences, and we are thrilled to have an age-appropriate way for children to have this opportunity to both learn and see themselves represented," said Weston Middleton, head of film, Lea Pictures. "Fred Rogers Productions' thoughtful approach will continue to shine a light on the triumphs and challenges of everyday caregivers for families at every age and stage."

"Raising the awareness of young children about caregiving will better equip them as they become teens and adults to face the challenges and experience the joys of caregiving for loved ones," noted Tom Chiodo, executive producer of special projects and Caregiving for WETA. "We are grateful to Fred Rogers Productions for their partnership on this project."

Many Ways to Show You Care is a production of Fred Rogers Productions, in association with Lea Pictures and WETA Washington, D.C., in conjunction with the Well Beings Caregiving project. It is made possible with support from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, Next50, McFeely-Rogers Foundation, and Susan Crown Exchange.

About Caregiving

Caregiving is a two-hour documentary from executive producer Bradley Cooper highlighting the challenges and triumphs of caregiving in America. The Caregiving project includes a national engagement campaign and extensive online resources as part of Well Beings, the ongoing multiplatform campaign from public media to address critical health needs in the country through original broadcast and digital content, civic engagement campaigns, and impactful local events. The film debuted on PBS primetime on June 24, 2025, and is centered on the personal experiences of caregivers providing for loved ones, and the challenges and triumph they face each day. These stories are interwoven with the broader context of the cultural and economic conditions in the U.S., leading to a care system tipping into crisis. Caregiving examines the historical and contemporary efforts to address this often unrecognized and rapidly increasing need. The film is available to view on pbs.org and wellbeings.org. The public can join the conversation by using #WellBeings, #ShareYourCaregiving Story, and #CaregivingPBS, or by visiting wellbeings.org , or following @WellBeingsOrg on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , YouTube or Threads .

About Fred Rogers Productions

Fred Rogers Productions was founded by Fred Rogers in 1971 as the non-profit producer of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood for PBS. In the years that followed, it created hundreds of episodes of this much-loved program and extended Fred's values and approach to other efforts in promoting children's social, emotional, and behavioral health while supporting parents, caregivers, teachers, and other professionals in their work with children. Fred Rogers Productions continues to build on Fred's legacy in innovative ways through a wide variety of media and engages new generations of children and families with his timeless wisdom. The company's highly rated children's series, including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Peg + Cat, Odd Squad, and Through the Woods, have earned 31 Emmy® Awards among other important honors. The company's latest series are Donkey Hodie, the Innovative puppet series inspired by characters from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and Alma's Way, an animated series created by Sonia Manzano. Fred Rogers Productions strives to inspire a lifelong enthusiasm for learning through its series as well as efforts beyond broadcast including games and interactive offerings, community engagement activities, and much more. For more information, visit www.fredrogers.org or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Fred Rogers Production