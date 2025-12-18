Novel Delivery System for High-Molecular-Weight Collagen Advances Anti-Aging Science at the Society of Cosmetic Chemists' Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shandong Freda Biotech Co., Ltd. and its medical-aesthetic skincare brand Key C announced the presentation of a novel collagen delivery technology at the Society of Cosmetic Chemists' 79th Annual Scientific Meeting (SCC79), unveiling a new skin delivery approach for high-molecular-weight recombinant human Type III collagen (RHC-III). The technology is designed to help high-molecular-weight collagen molecules cross the skin barrier more effectively and deliver firmer, more targeted anti-aging results.

Freda Key C Presents Advanced Recombinant Collagen Delivery Technology at SCC79

The keynote session, titled "Transcending Skin Barriers: Innovative Delivery Strategies for High-Molecular-Weight Recombinant Human Collagen III," highlighted Freda's latest breakthroughs in recombinant collagen transport systems, offering new possibilities for high-efficacy anti-aging product development. SCC79 is one of the most influential global forums in cosmetic chemistry, bringing together leading scientists, formulators, and biotechnology innovators.

In recent years, recombinant collagen has become a key ingredient in both cosmetics and medical aesthetics. However, the cosmetics industry has questioned whether topical collagen can effectively penetrate the skin. For better penetration, many brands use low-molecular-weight recombinant collagen fragments of only a few kilodaltons. While these fragments can cross the stratum corneum, they have limited active sites and are broken down quickly in the skin, which limits their biological effect and duration. High-molecular-weight collagen has stronger bioactivity but has been difficult to deliver through the skin, Freda's research addresses this key challenge.

At SCC79, Freda introduced two proprietary delivery strategies for high-molecular-weight RHC-III. The first is a cell-penetrating peptide–fused recombinant Type III collagen (CPP-RHC-III), designed so that the collagen molecule carries its own "engine" to help it pass through the skin. Through Franz diffusion cells test, this format increased subcutaneous penetration by 27.5 times after 24 hours. In ex vivo human skin models, CPP-RHC-III boosted collagen I production in the dermis by over 120% compared with control, indicating stronger support for skin anti-aging.

The second strategy uses supramolecular hyaluronic acid–based collagen microspheres, made from hyaluronic acid and phospholipids, to encapsulate and protect recombinant Type III collagen. These nano-scale carriers, smaller than 100 nanometers, help the collagen pass the stratum corneum and release it in deeper layers of the skin. In vivo Raman spectroscopy tests showed an 89.51% increase in skin penetration at 8 hours compared with conventional recombinant collagen III, with performance confirmed in ex vivo human skin models.

"Part of Freda's work with recombinant Type III collagen is focused on a clear goal – making high-molecular-weight collagen molecules more effective and more predictable for real skin," said Yang Suzhen, Vice President and Head of Technology at Shandong Freda Biotech Co., Ltd . "By improving the penetration of high-molecular-weight collagen, we hope to give formulators new solutions for anti-aging products that deliver measurable results backed by science. We are pleased to share this progress at SCC79 as part of the global conversation on the future of cosmetic ingredients."

Freda has begun translating these delivery platforms into commercial applications through Freda Key C's recombinant collagen anti-aging formulas. In a 28-day human efficacy study using formulations that incorporate the new delivery technologies, lateral canthal wrinkles were reduced by 17.16%, and glabellar wrinkles by 23.24%, alongside improvements in hydration, firmness and overall radiance, supporting the real-world application potential of the technology.

The recombinant collagen market is expanding quickly as brands and consumers look for safer, non-animal and more controllable biomaterials. The recombinant collagen market is experiencing rapid growth. By 2027, recombinant collagen is expected to reach a penetration rate of 62.3%, and by 2030 it is forecast to account for 44.9% of the total collagen market.

Freda's presentation builds on years of research into recombinant collagen. Using its synthetic biology platform, the company has developed highly active, high-purity recombinant humanized Type III collagen and studied its performance in ex vivo skin models that closely mimic real human skin. Studies show that Freda's recombinant collagen can support epidermal repair, basement membrane remodelling and dermal regeneration, while offering antioxidant, anti-carbonylation and anti-inflammatory benefits for three-dimensional anti-aging and repair.

In addition to product-focused research, Freda has helped promote more standardized evaluation for the category. The company has taken the lead in developing an in vivo Raman-based standard for assessing recombinant collagen penetration, degradation and collagen stimulation in skin, providing the market clearer and more objective technical benchmarks.

Through Freda Key C, a medical-aesthetic skincare brand built around recombinant collagen, Freda is extending this technology from the laboratory and the clinic into daily skincare. Key C focuses on peri-procedural care and anti-aging, using its "Cell-penetrating collagen" concept and delivery technologies to offer evidence-based solutions for consumers who are seeking both visible results and scientific credibility.

About Freda

Shandong Freda Biotech Co., Ltd. affiliated to Lushang Freda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a publicly listed pharmaceutical and cosmetics company with operations spanning research, development, manufacturing, and brand commercialization. Lushang Freda is a leading enterprise focused on beauty, pharmaceuticals, and medical device as its core business areas. The company also maintains research collaborations with leading scientific institutions and operates multiple production facilities.

About Freda Key C

Freda Key C is a medical-aesthetic skincare brand dedicated to delivering clinically proven anti-aging solutions powered by recombinant collagen technology. Leveraging clinical-grade active ingredients and proprietary advanced delivery systems, Key C translates laboratory-quality collagen science into accessible daily skincare products that deliver measurable, visible results for consumers seeking evidence-based anti-aging care.

