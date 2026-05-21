Freddie Announces the Freddie Party: Summer Tour Across North America - Bringing Sexual Health, Music and Queer Community Together.

Tinashe, SG Lewis, Shygirl, Naomi Smalls, Sasha Colby, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Bob The Drag Queen, Detox and more to headline a North American celebration of queer culture, nightlife and accessible care

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Freddie, one of North America's leading 2SLGBTQ+ healthcare platforms, today announced the launch of the Freddie Party: Summer Tour, a multi-city event series bringing together music, drag, nightlife, and sexual health access in a bold new way.

Spanning major cities across Canada and the United States, the Freddie Party: Summer Tour will transform nightlife and cultural spaces into vibrant, community-driven experiences celebrating queer joy through headline performances from globally recognized artists, drag performers, DJs and 2SLGBTQ+ talent, alongside immersive activations that make sexual health support more visible, accessible and stigma-free.

The tour also reflects Freddie's continued evolution beyond PrEP, spotlighting the platform's expanded care offerings including erectile dysfunction (ED), hair loss, herpes management and premature ejaculation treatment – all delivered through the same accessible, affirming and stigma-free care model that has made Freddie a trusted healthcare platform for queer communities across North America.

"Healthcare doesn't only happen in clinics or online portals, it happens in communities," said Dr. Caley Shukalek, Chief Medical Officer at Freddie. "The Freddie Party: Summer Tour is about creating spaces where queer people feel celebrated, connected and supported, while continuing to normalize conversations around sexual health in environments that feel affirming, fun and culturally relevant."

The tour officially launches in Los Angeles on June 4 with performances by Tinashe (DJ set), SG Lewis and Alex Chapman, hosted by Bob The Drag Queen with drag performances from Naomi Smalls, Sasha Colby, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Detox.

"We wanted the launch of the Freddie Party: Summer Tour to feel bigger than just another nightlife event," said Corey Sherwood, Vice President Marketing at Freddie. "Bringing together globally recognized artists, drag icons and queer talent under one roof creates what we believe will be a major kickoff to queer nightlife this summer. Freddie is about celebrating queer culture in a way that feels vibrant, affirming, community-driven and unapologetically fun."

Fans are encouraged to follow Freddie on Instagram for tour updates, ticket announcements, additional lineup reveals and surprise drops throughout the summer.

FREDDIE PARTY: SUMMER TOUR DATES

LOS ANGELES -- JUNE 4

TORONTO -- JUNE 20

CALGARY -- JULY 9

NEW YORK CITY -- JULY 23

CHICAGO (MARKET DAYS) -- AUGUST 6

SAN FRANCISCO (FOLSOM) -- SEPTEMBER 24

About Freddie

Freddie (gofreddie.com) is the #1-rated online PrEP clinic in North America, and a leading telehealth platform built for the 2SLGBTQ+ community. With over 50,000 patients served across North America, Freddie provides accessible, judgment-free care across HIV prevention, sexual health, and an expanding range of health treatments through a seamless mix of online and in-person care. Freddie currently operates across Canada in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, as well as across all 50 U.S. states, helping patients access affirming healthcare without the traditional barriers often associated with care.

SOURCE Freddie