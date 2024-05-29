Freddie Mac Salutes Home Possible RISE Award® Winner INB, N.A. for Outstanding Work for Very Low- to Low-Income Homebuyers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INB, N.A. was recently recognized by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) with one of its Home Possible RISE Awards®.

The annual program, RISE (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence), salutes Freddie Mac's top clients for excellence with the Home Possible® and HFA Advantage® mortgage products – Freddie Mac's affordable lending solutions for very low- to low-income homebuyers.

RISE Winner LOGO

Now in its seventh year, RISE Awards celebrate Freddie Mac lending partners that exemplify dedication to helping homeowners overcome affordability challenges to make home possible.

"We are proud to be recognized by Freddie Mac for our work to help first time buyers and families who didn't think homeownership was possible," said Gregg Formigoni, senior vice president at INB. "There's no greater satisfaction for the INB mortgage team than hearing about joyful closings. We know we have made a difference, changing a family's future by working with Freddie Mac to create sustainable homeownership."

The complete list of the award winners is available at SF.FreddieMac.com/RISE. To connect with an INB lender and to apply for a home loan, visit the website, www.inb.com.

About INB, N.A. – INB is a privately held national bank. Founded in 1999 in Springfield, IL, the bank offers both personal and commercial banking products in addition to wealth, trust and mortgage services.

SOURCE INB, N.A.