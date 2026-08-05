Freddy's celebrates National Frozen Custard Day through the weekend with special offers

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day this year by giving loyalty members on the Freddy's app the following exclusive offers to use Friday, August 7, through Sunday, August 9:

Any mini frozen custard for $2





Any regular frozen custard for $3





Any large frozen custard for $4

Freddy's is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day with exclusive app offers on Friday, August 7, through Sunday, August 9.

Freddy's Loyalty members will receive all three offers on August 7 to use over the three days. Each offer may be redeemed once per device, per user. Only one offer can be redeemed per order. Valid for dine-in, drive-thru and app/web orders at participating locations. Excludes 3rd party delivery and catering. Offer cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, coupons, or promotions. Valid Friday, August 7, 2026 through Sunday, August 9, 2026 only.

Many of Freddy's guests are interested to learn that frozen custard is denser, richer and creamier than traditional ice cream, due to a churning process that eliminates ice crystals and excess air. Freddy's premium frozen custard is churned fresh on-site several times throughout the day.

Visit https://www.freddys.com/national-frozen-custard-day for more details and download the app today to start earning exclusive rewards!

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 6 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers