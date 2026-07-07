Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Accelerates Nationwide Expansion with 60 Openings Projected for 2026

New Restaurant Formats Strengthen Franchise Opportunity, Fueling 2027 Development Pipeline

WICHITA, Kan., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers remains on pace to open approximately 60 restaurants in 2026 as the brand approaches 600 locations. Supported by strong unit economics and newly expanded development opportunities through endcap and in-line prototypes, Freddy's continues growing across key domestic and international markets.

Existing franchisees continue to play a significant role in Freddy's growth, with approximately one-third expanding into additional territories. The continued reinvestment comes as Freddy's broadens development opportunities through endcap and in-line restaurant formats, creating greater flexibility across a variety of real estate environments.

"A strong franchise system is built on operators who see long-term opportunity within the brand," said Andrew Thengvall, CDO of Freddy's. "As Freddy's continues to grow, we remain focused on supporting our franchisees, through new restaurant prototypes, greater real estate flexibility, and development strategies that help position the brand for sustainable growth."

To support development across a wider range of trade areas and real estate opportunities, Freddy's has expanded beyond its traditional standalone model with a renewed focus on endcap and in-line restaurants. These build types provide additional flexibility for franchisees while creating new pathways for growth in priority markets. Investment ranges begin at $854,834 for an in-line restaurant, compared to $1,586,334 for a standalone location. As part of its multi-year development strategy, Freddy's continues prioritizing growth across the Northeast, Rust Belt, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Northern California, and Florida.

Freddy's has built a foundation around its commitment to quality and genuine hospitality, offering made-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. Today, Freddy's operates more than 580 locations across the United States and continues actively seeking qualified single and multi-unit franchisees domestically and internationally throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit freddysfranchising.com.

About Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 6 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, and No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

*This information reflects the Average Annual Gross Receipts of the top 25% of company-operated and franchised Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers restaurants that were in operation for the entire 2025 fiscal year. Of the 512 restaurants that were in operation for the entire 2025 fiscal year, 128 were included in the top 25% set and 42% obtained or surpassed the average gross receipts results. Please see Item 19 of our April 30, 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document for more information. This advertisement is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can be made only through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document that has been registered and approved by the appropriate agency in your state, if your state requires such registration.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers