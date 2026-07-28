Freddy's partners with Kids In Need Foundation in August fundraiser

WICHITA, Kan., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® will be participating in a month-long giveback with its national charity partner, Kids In Need Foundation, an organization that provides teachers and students in under-resourced schools with the supplies they need to succeed. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, guests will have the option to give back to Kids In Need Foundation by rounding up to the nearest dollar in-restaurant and at the drive-thru. For more information, visit https://www.kinf.org/freddys.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers