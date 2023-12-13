Freddy's Donates $376,606 to Folds of Honor

News provided by

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Dec. 13, 2023

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today that it donated $376,606 to Folds of Honor through its month-long giveback program in November. Throughout the month, guests had the option to give back to Folds of Honor by rounding up to the nearest dollar in-restaurant or selecting a $1, $3, $5 or $10 donation when ordering in-app or online.

Pictured L to R: Andrew Thengvall, Freddy’s Chief Development Officer & Chief Legal Officer; Jenn Stephens, Folds of Honor Corporate Impact Officer; Chris Dull, Freddy’s Chief Executive Officer; Brian Wise, Freddy’s Chief Operating Officer
"We'd like to extend our thanks to Freddy's, a brand that truly values supporting veterans and their families nationwide, for hosting a successful round up through the month of November," said Ben Leslie, Chief Development Officer of Folds of Honor. "The donation will fully fund 75 educational scholarships for the families of military members and first responders."

Since 2022, Freddy's has donated a total of over $550,000 to the organization, a national non-profit that provides scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled service members. Beginning in 2022, their mission expanded to include the families of America's first responders.

"Our namesake Freddy Simon was a World War II veteran, and initiatives that assist veterans and military families are close to our hearts at Freddy's," said Chris Dull, President & CEO of Freddy's. "We're genuinely inspired every day by the mission of Folds of Honor and are pleased to be able to support them through our partnership."

Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military and first responders. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 51,000 scholarships totaling about $240 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. Folds of Honor was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 500 locations across 36 states nationwide that offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients.

SOURCE Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

