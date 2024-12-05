Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Celebrates Franchise Success, Commitment to Education During Freddy's Family Reunion

Fan-Favorite Fast Casual Brand Donates $375,612 to Kids In Need Foundation, Recognizes Top Performers in Franchise System During Annual Convention

Dare to Deliver: Freddy's Family Reunion emphasized Freddy's three core pillars: quality, genuine hospitality, and cleanliness

Freddy's presented a check for $375,612 to the Kids In Need Foundation from the brand's back-to-school fundraiser

to the Kids In Need Foundation from the brand's back-to-school fundraiser The convention's annual Freddy & Bill Simon Memorial Golf Tournament raised $20,277 in scholarship funds

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers ® (Freddy's) – the leading fast-casual restaurant concept serving cooked-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries, and freshly-churned frozen custard – recently hosted its annual Freddy's Family Reunion, equipping franchise owners, and team members with the knowledge, tools and strategies to execute Freddy's three foundational pillars of quality, genuine hospitality, and cleanliness. The reunion, titled "Dare to Deliver," celebrated the incredible achievements of franchisees while reinforcing the brand's dedication to giving back, particularly through educational initiatives.

Driving Education Forward

A highlight of the reunion was the annual Freddy & Bill Simon Memorial Golf Tournament. Developed in memory of the brand's namesake, Freddy Simon, and co-founder, Bill Simon, this year's tournament raised $20,277 to be donated to the Freddy & Bill Simon Scholarship, a program that helps financially support Freddy's team members pursuing post-secondary education in college or vocational programs.

Furthering that ongoing commitment to education, during the reunion, Freddy's presented a donation of $375,612 to the Kids In Need Foundation, an organization that provides essential supplies to students and teachers in under-resourced schools. This donation was made possible through the generosity of Freddy's guests during the brand's giveback campaign in August.

"At Freddy's, we believe that investing in both our people and their education is one of the most impactful ways we can uplift our community," said Chris Dull, CEO of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "Giving back has always been a part of The Freddy's Way, and we're honored to offer this support to the next generation of leaders."

Recognizing Franchise Owners' Success

The reunion also celebrated the accomplishments of top-performing franchisees with the presentation of several prestigious awards, recognizing excellence in customer service, sales, and operational consistency.

"Our franchisees are the backbone of Freddy's success, and their dedication to delivering exceptional service and quality is what makes our brand stand out," said Brian Wise, Chief Operating Officer of Freddy's. "The awards presented recognize the hard work and passion of our franchisees, and we're proud of all of their accomplishments."

Franchise owners were also recognized with the Food Safety Award, Loyalty KPI Top Performers Award, Voice of the Guest Consistency Award, Guest Count Award and Fastest Achieved Sales Award.

Freddy's has over 530 restaurants in 36 states, with another 130+ locations in development for 2024 and 2025. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit freddysfranchising.com .

ABOUT FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For more information about development opportunities, visit freddysfranchising.com .

