Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Grows International Footprint with Canadian Expansion

Fan-Favorite Fast Casual Brand Brings Three New Restaurants to Winnipeg, Manitoba

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, is expanding its international footprint with three new locations in Canada. The agreement marks Freddy's continued growth in Canada after signing a Master Franchise and Development Agreement with Gregg Most and Jim Werschler of North 49 Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in November 2022. The brand will partner with development group Steakburger North to bring the taste of Freddy's to Winnipeg, Manitoba. The deal, signed with local franchisee John Hall and operating partner Turner Ethans of Steakburger North, will see locations open across Winnipeg over the next three years, with the first restaurant set to open in 2025.

Turner Ethans and John Hall are the local entrepreneurs bringing Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to Winnipeg.

"From the moment we discovered Freddy's, it felt like the right fit—craveable food, great people, and a real commitment to quality and hospitality," Hall said. "The Winnipeg community has always been very enthusiastic to try new restaurant concepts, and we're ready to introduce Freddy's in a way that feels local and authentic, with our focus on amazing service."

Turner Ethans and John Hall are the local entrepreneurs bringing Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to Winnipeg. Hall, a seasoned franchisee with 27 years of experience, has built a reputation for innovation in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry and he has a passion for launching new products and building strong customer connections. Ethans, an experienced manager and sales professional, shares this enthusiasm for community-focused business.

"Bringing an iconic brand like Freddy's into Canadian territories has been an exhilarating journey, and we feel thrilled to be closer to debuting our first franchise location in Winnipeg," said Most. "It's a pleasure to work with Steakburger North as we realize our goal of expanding Freddy's Canadian footprint."

This is Freddy's third development agreement for Canada, signaling the brand's increasing popularity and commitment to its rapid development throughout North America.

"We're incredibly excited to be expanding our footprint in Canada, and Winnipeg is great market that will be a wonderful match for the Freddy's brand," said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer. "Working with franchisees who are just as passionate about our brand has been key to our success in the United States and in Canada, and we're thrilled to partner with Steakburger North for this next phase of growth."

Freddy's has over 530 restaurants in 36 U.S. states, with another 130+ locations in development for 2025 and 2026. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit freddysfranchising.com .

ABOUT FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For more information about development opportunities, visit freddysfranchising.com .

