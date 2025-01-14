Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Strikes 3 Franchise Deals for 15 New Locations

Fan-Favorite Fast Casual Brand Expands Across the Nation in Nebraska, North Dakota, and Maryland

Freddy's to add 3 new restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska

North Dakota family signs deal for 7 Freddy's restaurants across the state of North Dakota

5-unit franchise agreement marks Freddy's entrance into Maryland

WICHITA, Kan. , Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers ® (Freddy's) is spreading its roots in a number of key markets across the country with three separate development deals that will build the brand's presence with 15 locations across Nebraska, North Dakota and Maryland. This significant growth brings Freddy's signature guest experience to new regions, marking an important milestone in the brand's national expansion strategy.

These expansions are driven by three passionate franchise partners who are bringing Freddy's to their communities:

TR Hospitality will open three new Freddy's locations across Douglas and Sarpy counties, further strengthening the brand's footprint in Omaha.

Longtime Freddy's fans and restaurant franchising veterans Kyle and Vicki Sedivec will develop seven new Freddy's locations in North Dakota.

New franchisee A2SI Group, LLC will open Maryland's first Freddy's restaurants with a five-unit deal.

"Each new location is an opportunity to create connections with guests and become a local favorite," said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer of Freddy's. "These expansions are a testament to the strength of the Freddy's brand and the dedication of our franchisees who believe in our commitment to community, quality and hospitality."

Freddy's has become a go-to destination for guests seeking hand-crafted meals and a friendly, family-oriented dining experience. This latest phase of growth underscores the brand's commitment to delivering quality and consistency as it shares its menu of made-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries, and frozen custard with even more communities across the country.

Freddy's has over 550 restaurants in 36 U.S. states, with another 130+ locations in development for 2025 and 2026. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit freddysfranchising.com .

ABOUT FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 550 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For more information about development opportunities, visit freddysfranchising.com .

