Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Strikes 4 Franchise Deals for 21 New Locations

Fan-Favorite Fast Casual Brand on Course for a Record-Setting Year of Franchise Expansion

New franchisees Imrit Chattrath and Jasdeep Singh (Puget Sound Bites, Inc.) sign a 10-unit deal to bring the first Freddy's restaurant to the Seattle market

(Puget Sound Bites, Inc.) sign a 10-unit deal to bring the first Freddy's restaurant to the market Franchising veterans Mike and Steven Young (MLY Investments) sign a 3-unit deal covering West Central Illinois and East Iowa

(MLY Investments) sign a 3-unit deal covering West Central Illinois and New franchisee Peter Labib signs 4-unit deal in North New Jersey

signs 4-unit deal in New franchisee Frank Fayyaz (ARF Restaurants LLC) signs 4-unit deal in Austin, Texas market

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers ® (Freddy's) is spreading its roots in a number of key markets across the country with four separate development deals that will build the brand's presence across Washington, Illinois, Iowa, New Jersey, and Texas. These deals are being individually spearheaded by a mix of both current and new Freddy's franchisees and will add a total of 21 restaurant locations to the franchise system.

Freddy's Exterior

Among these deals, Freddy's is planning its first restaurants in Washington State, coming at the hands of Imrit Chattrath and Jasdeep Singh of Puget Sound Bites, Inc., who signed a 10-unit development agreement for the Seattle market. While in the Midwest, Mike and Steven Young – the father/son team behind MLY Investments – have signed on to introduce three new restaurant venues in Rock Island and Knox County, Illinois, as well as Des Moines, Iowa. The deal adds to their already extensive portfolio of 10 open locations between Iowa and Illinois, with another 15 in development across the Midwest.

"Our new journey with Freddy's has been driven by a deep belief in the brand's values and premium quality menu items," said Imrit Chattrath. "Their commitment to excellence solidified our decision to invest with them. We're eager to deliver that exceptional Freddy's dining experience to all the guests in our new markets."

Additionally, the Freddy's team awarded a franchise license to Peter Labib, who plans to bring four locations to Monmouth County, New Jersey. Frank Fayyaz of ARF Restaurants, LLC, also secured a development deal for another 4 locations around Austin, Texas.

"There's no greater testament to the value of Freddy's franchise opportunity and the unique dining experience we bring guests across the country than the continued investment that our existing franchisees make in the brand," said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer. "We are enthusiastic about our future expansion and the chance to introduce Freddy's to more communities with the help of both new and seasoned franchisees."

Freddy's has over 530 restaurants in 36 states, with another 130+ locations in development for 2024 and 2025. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit freddysfranchising.com .

ABOUT FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For more information about development opportunities, visit freddysfranchising.com .

