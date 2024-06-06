Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to Expand Texas Footprint with 20-Unit Development Deal

Veteran Franchise Group Signs on to Grow Fast-Casual Restaurant's Presence in Houston Market

HOUSTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, is expanding its footprint in Texas with a 20-unit development deal in Houston. The agreement comes from franchise group Lone Star Custard, comprised of John, Nick, and Joe DePinto – three brothers who were raised just outside of Dallas. In addition to the 20 restaurants in development, the DePinto brothers also acquired 18 existing restaurant locations in the Houston market as part of the deal.

Lone Star Custard is well-versed in the Freddy's business model since embarking on their franchising journey with the brand in 2022. Prior to this agreement, they had 24 successful restaurants open throughout Texas, including locations in the San Antonio, Austin, and Rio Grande Valley markets.

"We are immensely proud of the impressive growth and success the DePinto brothers have accomplished in the few short years since they began franchising with Freddy's," said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer. "Their achievements underscore the strength of our franchise system. We're excited to continue supporting Lone Star Custard as they bring Freddy's signature quality and hospitality to even more communities across Texas."

The DePintos each carry a unique set of skills from experiences prior to the brand, that together prove to be a powerful force within the Freddy's franchise model:

John, the oldest of the three, is an Army veteran. He graduated from West Point before serving active duty for five years, including time overseas.

Nick comes with a background of eight years in private equity and investment banking.

Joe's experience stems from management consulting in the consumer and retail sectors, including work in the restaurant industry.

"Family has always been a priority for us, so when we came across an opportunity to work together as entrepreneurs in our home state, it was an easy decision," said Nick DePinto. "Freddy's resonates with us so deeply, from the military values woven throughout the brand, to their high-quality food and unwavering commitment to service, and as a franchisor, Freddy's offers invaluable guidance and support that is especially critical for us as franchisees. We're incredibly proud to be a part of a brand like Freddy's and we're thrilled to continue growing the brand in Texas."

Freddy's has over 530 restaurants in 36 states, with another 130+ locations in development for 2024 and 2025. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit: freddysfranchising.com.

