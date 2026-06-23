Freddy's introduces Freddy's Bevies to the menu

Freddy's is launching a lineup of premium beverages featuring all-new Custard Cream Sodas and a variety of flavored teas and lemonades.

WICHITA, Kan., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the launch of five Custard Cream Soda flavors, each topped with Freddy's vanilla custard cream, as the star collection of its new Freddy's Bevies lineup. The premium beverage offerings also include three new tea and lemonade flavors. Freddy's Bevies are available now via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Custard Cream Sodas:

Freddy's new lineup of premium beverages, Freddy's Bevies, is now available. Pictured from L to R: Blue Rizzberry Cream Soda, Golden Hour Orange Custard Cream Soda, Coco Loco Custard Cream Soda.

Golden Hour Orange Custard Cream Soda - Starry® blended with candied orange and topped with Freddy's custard cream

Peach Peach Baby Custard Cream Soda - Starry® blended with peach and topped with Freddy's custard cream

Coco Loco Custard Cream Soda - Dr Pepper® blended with coconut and topped with Freddy's custard cream

Blue Rizzberry Custard Cream Soda - Starry® blended with blue raspberry syrup and topped with Freddy's custard cream

Mango Magic Custard Cream Soda - Starry® blended with mango and topped with Freddy's custard cream

Teas & Lemonades:

Peachy Keen Tea or Lemonade - Freshly brewed iced tea or Tropicana® lemonade blended with peach

Lemonade - Freshly brewed iced tea Tropicana® lemonade blended with peach Strawberry Sunset Tea or Lemonade - Freshly brewed iced tea or Tropicana® lemonade blended with strawberry

Lemonade - Freshly brewed iced tea Tropicana® lemonade blended with strawberry Mango Sunrise Tea or Lemonade - Freshly brewed iced tea or Tropicana® lemonade blended with mango

"Premium beverage growth is exploding right now, and at Freddy's, our Guests are increasingly seeking more elevated drink options," said Rick Petralia, Sr. Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation. "Our Custard Cream Sodas offer a richer and creamier take on the dirty soda trend, highlighting fun and refreshing flavors unique to Freddy's with the addition of our vanilla custard cream. Whether you're craving something creamy or fruity, each new Freddy's Bevies drink delivers a distinctive flavor profile that pairs perfectly with our menu items."

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 6 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers