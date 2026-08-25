Freddy's introduces new limited-time offers for its Bacon Fest lineup

Freddy's is launching a lineup of bacon-themed menu items starting Wednesday, Sept. 2.

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the launch of four new menu items for its Bacon Fest starting Wednesday, Sept. 2, through Tuesday, Nov. 3. The limited-time offers will be available to order at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

New Limited-Time Offers:

Freddy's Bacon Fest lineup: [L to R] Smoky Bacon Steakburger Taco, Bacon Loaded Tots, Smoky Bacon Cheddar Stack, and Maple Pecan Concrete.

Smoky Bacon Cheddar Stack: Two hand-pressed steakburger patties with melted sharp cheddar cheese, four slices of crispy Applewood bacon, and grilled onions on a toasted King's Hawaiian Bun with Freddy's Smoky Fry Sauce.

Two hand-pressed steakburger patties with melted sharp cheddar cheese, four slices of crispy Applewood bacon, and grilled onions on a toasted King's Hawaiian Bun with Freddy's Smoky Fry Sauce. Smoky Bacon Steakburger Taco: A grilled flour tortilla with a steakburger patty and melted sharp cheddar cheese, a slice of bacon, lettuce and Smoky Fry Sauce.

A grilled flour tortilla with a steakburger patty and melted sharp cheddar cheese, a slice of bacon, lettuce and Smoky Fry Sauce. Bacon Loaded Tots: Freddy's famous tots covered in cheese sauce and cheddar & Monterey jack cheeses and topped with crumbled bacon.

Freddy's famous tots covered in cheese sauce and cheddar & Monterey jack cheeses and topped with crumbled bacon. Maple Pecan Concrete: Fresh & creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with rich maple pancake syrup and pecans. Guests have the option to add bacon mixed in and garnished on top for the perfect combination of sweet and savory flavors.

"Bacon Fest is a great opportunity for us to celebrate one of our guests' favorite flavors while putting a fresh spin on some of our signature menu items. We're always looking for ways to innovate while staying true to the quality and taste of Freddy's," said Rick Petralia, Executive Chef and VP of Training & Innovation. "We're bringing back our Smoky Bacon Cheddar Stack after its debut last summer and pairing it with a delicious lineup of bacon-inspired creations, including our Maple Pecan Concrete, giving guests a sweet way to enjoy the bacon experience. We're excited to make bacon the star of the show with bold, smoky flavors through our newest limited-time offers."

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 6 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, and No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers