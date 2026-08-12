Freddy's Promotes Rick Petralia to Executive Chef and Vice President of Training & Innovation

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today the promotion of Rick Petralia to Executive Chef and Vice President of Training & Innovation.

In the newly appointed role, Petralia will oversee Freddy's flagship training and media resource teams and continue to advance culinary strategy. His leadership style and commitment to cross-functional teamwork are expected to bring a fresh perspective to the company's training program.

Rick Petralia, Freddy's Executive Chef and Vice President of Training & Innovation.

"Rick has relentlessly pursued excellence in defining culinary strategies for core menus and limited time offers," said Chris Dull, Freddy's President & CEO. "His extensive experience in operations and his focus on profitable menu solutions mean he understands the challenges franchisees face and is dedicated to providing the training and resources needed to best equip our restaurant teams."

Petralia, with 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry, holds an MBA from Hult International Business School and is a certified executive chef. In 2022, he was appointed Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation at Freddy's. Prior to joining Freddy's, he served as director of culinary innovation for a fast casual Italian chain with over 200 locations.

About Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 6 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, and No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers