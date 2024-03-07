Freddy's launches new Kids Meals featuring mascot FredHead and Friends

WICHITA, Kan., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting new Kids Meals featuring a delightful cast of characters led by its new lovable mascot, FredHead. The new Kids Meals are now available to order at Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy's Kids Meal FredHead with his friends Sundae and Hotdog

Freddy's Kids Meals come complete with a delicious selection of kid-friendly options: Single Cheeseburger, Hot Dog, or Chicken Tenders, with a side choice of shoestring fries or applesauce. Now available are expanded beverage offerings such as individually packaged 1% Milk, 1% Chocolate Milk and Apple Juice. Each meal is coupled with high-quality, interactive toys, including stickers, games, two-sided puzzles and board books. Kids Sweet Treats are also a new addition to Freddy's Kids Menu. OREO® custard cookies are available for $1.99 when purchased with a Kids Meal, or guests can opt for a Mini Create-Your-Own Sundae or Mini Dirt 'N Worms made with freshly churned vanilla frozen custard.

"Our team at Freddy's believes in creating an enjoyable dining experience for families, and our new Kids Meals exemplify that commitment," said Laura Rueckel, CMO. "Designed to make every dining experience an entertaining and memorable adventure for our youngest guests, FredHead, along with his crew Sundae and the four-legged Hotdog, represent kindness and having fun with friends and family. We are delighted to introduce the world of FredHead and his friends through our craveable meals and fun-filled toys."

A new FredHead plush is also available to order at https://freddysmerch.com, along with a variety of Freddy's branded merchandise for the whole family.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddys.com/franchising.

