Freddy's launches new Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger, Key Lime Pie Concrete & Very Berry Strawberry Shake

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

14 Jun, 2023, 11:12 ET

WICHITA, Kan., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its new Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger, Key Lime Pie Concrete and Very Berry Strawberry Shake. The limited-time offers are available to order starting June 21 through August 29 at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy's Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger, Very Berry Strawberry Shake and Key Lime Pie Concrete are available June 21 through August 29, 2023.
The cooked-to-order Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger is made with two steakburger patties with melted American cheese, crispy bacon, sliced onions, bourbon-infused BBQ sauce and Fat Tire Beer Cheese all on a soft pretzel bun.

"The Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger is our newest mouthwatering creation that combines premium ingredients in a craveable way," said Laura Rueckel, CMO. "The flavors of the steakburger are elevated by the sweet and smoky notes from the bourbon-infused BBQ sauce, as well as from the richness of Fat Tire Beer Cheese, all nestled within a soft pretzel bun."

Freddy's Key Lime Pie Concrete is made with rich and creamy vanilla frozen custard, blended with a whole slice of key lime pie, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with graham cracker crumbs.

The Very Berry Strawberry Shake is created with a double portion of real strawberries blended with freshly churned vanilla frozen custard to make a delicious summertime treat.

"The Key Lime Pie Concrete has the perfect balance of cool and tangy - FredHeads everywhere enjoyed it so much that it's returning as our classic summer fan favorite. For some extra summer flavor delight, we're also offering the Very Berry Strawberry Shake, which has the ideal mix of fresh and sweet," said Rueckel. "Both dessert options are a delightful treat for guests of all ages to enjoy and beat the heat of the season this year."

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 470 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

