Freddy's offers free mini one-topping sundae with purchase for National Frozen Custard Day

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day this year by offering a free mini one-topping sundae with the purchase of a menu item on Thursday, Aug. 8. The offer is available to all guests through dine-in, drive-thru, carryout, and mobile app and web orders. Use code CD2024 at checkout for orders placed through Freddy's app and website. Visit https://www.freddys.com/nfcd-2024 to learn more.

