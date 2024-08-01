Freddy's offers free mini one-topping sundae with purchase for National Frozen Custard Day

News provided by

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Aug 01, 2024, 15:15 ET

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day this year by offering a free mini one-topping sundae with the purchase of a menu item on Thursday, Aug. 8. The offer is available to all guests through dine-in, drive-thru, carryout, and mobile app and web orders. Use code CD2024 at checkout for orders placed through Freddy's app and website. Visit https://www.freddys.com/nfcd-2024 to learn more.

SOURCE Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Continue Reading
Freddy's Mini One-Topping Sundae
Freddy's Mini One-Topping Sundae

Also from this source

Freddy's partners with Kids In Need Foundation in August fundraiser

Freddy's partners with Kids In Need Foundation in August fundraiser

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® will be participating in a month-long giveback with its national charity partner, Kids In Need Foundation, an ...
Freddy's introduces its new Prime Steakburger and REESE'S® Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete, and brings back its REESE'S® Creamy Peanut Butter Shake

Freddy's introduces its new Prime Steakburger and REESE'S® Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete, and brings back its REESE'S® Creamy Peanut Butter Shake

Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the launch of its new Prime Steakburger and REESE'S® Caramel...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics