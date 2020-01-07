Frédéric Fekkai Launches Clean Haircare Collection with Salon Performance Results

"Being green became important to me over a decade ago, and since then I've made a commitment to live a more sustainable life both personally and professionally. A natural next step was to take my passion for the environment and make an impact on the beauty industry," says Fekkai. "We are extremely proud to introduce FEKKAI and hope to provide another means for consumers to take small steps towards changing their environmental footprint."

Every bottle in the collection is made with 95% high-grade repurposed plastic and is 100% recyclable. In the brand's first year, they will repurpose 64 million grams of plastic. That's roughly 7 million plastic bottles - and they are just getting started.

Each FEKKAI product contains optimum levels of natural or naturally-derived ingredients, while never compromising on achieving the highest standards of softness, texture, and movement that is synonymous with luxurious hair. Sourced from nature and perfected in the lab, these shampoos, conditioners, and treatments then experienced the ultimate trial: extensively tested by the world-renowned Frederic Fekkai stylists who put each product through the most rigorous in-salon evaluation processes to date. With a focus on glossing, repairing, strengthening, and protecting the hair, each product is free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, phthalates. The FEKKAI line is 100% vegan and gluten-free.

FEKKAI consists of 15 products and 5 silos – Technician Color, Brilliant Gloss, Full Blown Volume, Super Strength and Baby Blonde. Some of the hero SKUs include:

The Technician Color Treatment Powerful Flash Mask - an intense treatment that taps the hydrating properties of Mirabelle Plum Seed Oil

- an intense treatment that taps the hydrating properties of Mirabelle Plum Seed Oil Brilliant Gloss Multi-Tasker Perfecting Crème - a moisture-packed versatile finisher with a soufflé-like consistency which incorporates French cold-pressed olive oil to impart high-shine and protect against frizz

- a moisture-packed versatile finisher with a soufflé-like consistency which incorporates French cold-pressed olive oil to impart high-shine and protect against frizz Super Strength Roots-to-Ends Balm - the most versatile product and fortified by the reparative properties of Camargue Rice Water, it can be used as a quick-yet-intense rinse-out mask or can be applied to dry hair and left in all day to maximize its bond-building benefits

FEKKAI haircare line is available at Target, Walgreen, CVS, and Fekkai.com. Available in the UK at Selfridges and Feelunique.com in March 2020.

