FREDERIC Magazine Wowed the Design Industry with its Inaugural It List Awards Dinner

The gala, hosted by FREDERIC magazine and sponsored by Matouk and Schumacher welcomed esteemed interior designer, Alexa Hampton, to serve as the emcee for the night. FREDERIC editors Emma Bazilian, Tori Mellott, Eugenia Santiesteban Soto and Hudson Moore presented the 2023 members of the It List with a custom-design and molded, leaf-shaped award by world-renowned sculptor and designer, Stephen Antonson. The leaf symbol will be the icon of the Awards and represents the transformational power in nature and design.

Notable attendees included: Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Corey Damen Jenkins, Stephen Sills, Scott Pask, Ann Mashburn, Thomas O'Brien, David Netto, Marian McEvoy, Alexa Hampton, Peter Som, Dara Caponigro and more.

The evening kicked off with a cocktail party on the newly opened roof space of Nine Orchard (The Greenhouse) with guests enjoying an open bar set to jazz played by the trio One Love Music. Guests proceeded downstairs to the West Room for dinner and the presentation of the awards. The ceremony included a surprise announcement from Alexa Hampton inspired by Charlie & The Chocolate Factory. Each guest received a chocolate bar – but only two had a golden ticket tucked inside -- entitling the lucky finders to $5,000 worth of goods from either Schumacher or Matouk.

The class of 2023 will be recognized in Volume X of FREDERIC magazine, which hits newsstands on October 17, 2023. Each award recipient received a $10,000 stipend to help grow their design business.

"I have always believed that discovering new talent and helping young designers get a leg up is an essential job of being an editor. We hope that FREDERIC is a place that nurtures new talent as much as it is a place where young designers can find inspiration from the icons of our industry. As opposed to being an "in" and "out" list, we see the awards as a way to help designers develop their careers -- and we are so proud of our very first class!", says FREDERIC Editor in Chief, Dara Caponigro.

About FREDERIC

Led by Editor in Chief Dara Caponigro, FREDERIC is a glossy design and lifestyle magazine published four times a year. Every issue covers a range of topics that comprise the well-lived life – interior and garden design, architecture, entertaining, art, color trends, gift guides and fashion. FREDERIC is named after the visionary Frederic Schumacher, who founded F. Schumacher & Co in 1889, and had the uncanny ability to predict what was coming next in the world of interior design.

