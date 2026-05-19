Frederick County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to Host 5th Annual Community Day Juneteenth Celebration on June 20, 2026 at 11a-3pm at Staley Park, 11 West 10th Street

FREDERICK, Md., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frederick County (MD) Alumnae Chapter (FCAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., a public service organization committed to community empowerment, will be hosting its 5th Annual Community Day Juneteenth Celebration on June 20, 2026 at 11am to 3pm at Staley Park, 11 West 10th Street.

Frederick County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Community Day is a collaborative event designed to connect the Frederick community with valuable resources and opportunities while celebrating Juneteenth and the continued pursuit of freedom, equity, and empowerment. The event will feature a variety of offerings including community resource booths, vendors, voter registration and civic engagement opportunities, health and wellness screenings, along with activities for families and community members of all ages.

Community Day is an opportunity for us to bring resources directly to the people while celebrating culture, connection, and progress. Through this event, we aim to empower our community with access to information and meaningful engagement that can make a lasting impact.

About Frederick County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The Frederick County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a public service organization dedicated to addressing the needs of the Frederick community throsugh programs focused on education, health awareness, social action, and economic development. The chapter has served the Frederick County community since April 17, 2004 and continues to partner with local organizations to make a meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.dstfcacmd.org.

SOURCE Frederick County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.