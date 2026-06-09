Frank Krech Joins Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. as Senior Engineer in Structural

Expands Partner's structural and building envelope capabilities as demand grows for complex restoration and capital planning services.

TORRANCE, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. (Partner), a leading engineering, environmental, and energy consulting firm, announces that Frank Krech has joined the firm as a Senior Engineer in the Baltimore office. Krech brings more than 11 years of construction industry experience and nearly a decade of specialized expertise in structural engineering, building envelope consulting, and restoration engineering.

Frank Krech Joins Partner Engineering and Science, Inc

In his new role, Krech will support Partner's Property Condition Assessment (PCA) group with technical expertise focused on structural systems and building envelope components. His experience managing projects from assessment and design through procurement and construction administration further strengthens Partner's ability to provide clients with actionable insights, long-term capital planning strategies, and technically sound solutions for complex real estate assets.

"We are excited to welcome Frank to the team," said Jonnae Hice, P.E., Technical Director of the Structural Assessment and Forensic Services Team at Partner. "His technical expertise, restoration experience, and client-focused approach to project management make him a strong fit for Partner's commitment to delivering high-quality consulting solutions."

Mr. Krech has extensive experience leading building restoration and capital improvement projects across commercial and residential property types. His specialties include façade systems, waterproofing, roofing systems, reinforced concrete and steel repair, and building envelope performance testing.

Prior to joining Partner, Krech managed and supported numerous high-profile restoration and assessment projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. His project experience includes waterproofing consulting and façade oversight for the renovation of McCormick World Headquarters in Hunt Valley, Maryland, and leading the design and installation of a façade access anchorage system for a 35-story high-rise in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He has also developed comprehensive asset management plans for commercial and residential properties to support long-term capital planning and operational performance.

"I'm excited to transition into the PCA space and grow my expertise on the transactional side of the business," said Krech. "Partner's collaborative culture and technical expertise make this a great opportunity."

Krech earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is a Registered Professional Engineer in Pennsylvania, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. He is also affiliated with the International Institute of Building Envelope Consultants (IIBEC) and the International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI).

About Partner Engineering and Science, Inc

Partner Engineering and Science Inc. (Partner) is the leading provider of engineering, environmental, energy, and construction consulting for the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. Touching 1 in 5 CRE transactions in the U.S., Partner is widely recognized as the largest and premier provider of 3rd party physical due diligence reports, including Phase I Environmental Site Assessments, Property Condition Assessments, Seismic Risk Assessments, Zoning Reports, ALTA Land Title Surveys, and Construction Risk Management. Partner's connectedness to the CRE market gives it an unparalleled view into CRE trends and risk management insights.

Partner also provides a full suite of consulting services to support the entire real estate lifecycle, including Geotechnical Consulting; Building Systems Consulting; Capital Management and Project Implementation Support; Environmental Health & Safety Consulting; Energy, Sustainability & Resilience Consulting; and Site Civil Engineering. With a responsive approach scaled for speed and agility, Partner helps clients manage risk, make smart investments, optimize asset performance, and win at their real estate investment strategies.

Based in Torrance, Calif., Partner has over 1,400 employees in 40 offices around the globe.

SOURCE Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.