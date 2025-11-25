Frederick Historic Sites Consortium, Visit Frederick to host free Museums by Candlelight event on December 13

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frederick Historic Sites Consortium and Visit Frederick will once again welcome residents and visitors for Museums by Candlelight on Saturday, December 13. More than 25 historic sites, museums, and cultural organizations across Frederick County will open their doors with free admission and special programs from noon into the evening.

Heritage Frederick at night

This long-running holiday tradition invites guests to explore the county's remarkable history in a single afternoon and evening. This free event offers hands-on experiences, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to engage with Frederick County's rich history.

This year's event arrives as Frederick County and the nation prepare for the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. Museums by Candlelight provides the perfect lead-in to that milestone - an opportunity to reflect on the stories, people, and places that shaped our shared history.

"Museums by Candlelight is one of the most welcoming and wide-ranging events our historic sites and museums host all year," said Scott Keefer, co-chair of the Frederick Historic Sites Consortium. "It's a chance for people to step inside places they may have driven past for years and discover the stories that shaped our communities."

"Each stop offers something different - local traditions, historic architecture, and the warmth of the holiday season," Keefer added. "As we approach America's 250th, this event reminds us how Frederick County's history is deeply woven into the nation's story."

These are the sites and organizations participating in the 2025 edition of Museums by Candlelight.

AARCH Society Heritage Center

Brunswick Heritage Museum

Brunswick Public Library

Catoctin Furnace Historical Society - Museum of the Iron Worker

Catoctin Mountain Park

Daughters of Charity Archives

Daughters of the American Revolution

Delaplaine Arts Center

Emmitsburg Branch Library

Heritage Frederick

Historic Harriet Chapel

Historic Steiner House

Hood College Archives

Maryland Room - C. Burr Artz Public Library

Monocacy National Battlefield

Myersville Community Library

National Museum of Civil War Medicine

National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Rose Hill Manor Park and Museums

Schifferstadt Architectural Museum

South Mountain Heritage Society

Thurmont Historical Society - Creeger House

Thurmont Community Library

William F. Moran Museum & Foundation

Woodsboro Historical Society

Zion Church and Cemetery

While many sites in the City of Frederick will be open from 12-7PM, visitors are encouraged to check the hours for individual sites at the event website.

All event information can be found at:

https://www.visitfrederick.org/events/annual-events/museums-by-candlelight/

